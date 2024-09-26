Coda Painting Oakville Expands Services Further Into Southern Ontario

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Ontario, Canada, 26th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Coda Painting is excited to announce a further expansion of its service area into additional communities within Southern Ontario. Building on its presence in Oakville and Burlington, Coda Painting now brings its exceptional residential and commercial painting services to an even broader audience.

Expanded Service Area: now reaching more clients across Southern Ontario.

With this expansion, more residents and businesses across South Ontario can benefit from Coda Painting's service offering. Our team is equipped with professional tools and industry knowledge, is eager to transform more homes and commercial spaces with our quality craftsmanship.

Comprehensive Range of Painting Services

Coda Painting continues to provide an extensive suite of services designed to meet diverse client needs:

Residential Services – including roller and spray painting for flawless finishes, specialized kitchen and bathroom painting that revitalizes key living spaces, quality condo painting, elegant decorative finishes such as Venetian plaster and lime wash, microcement wall finish for modern aesthetics, professional wallpaper installation, and robust exterior painting services to enhance curb appeal. In addition, our team can help with deck painting, brick staining, interior, and exterior house painting, wallpaper removal, fence painting, popcorn ceiling removal, and more.

Commercial Expertise – we also offer tailored commercial painting services like commercial retail painting designed to attract customers and improve business appearance; industrial facility painting that combines durability with visual appeal; garage painting for a fresh, and clean look. In addition, our commercial services include epoxy coating, office painting, and more.

About Coda Painting



Coda Painting Oakville began with a mission to transform spaces through exceptional paintwork. The company prides itself on meticulous attention to detail and high-quality finishes. Our approach includes eco-friendly materials and cutting-edge techniques, ensuring each project is both beautiful and sustainable.

For more details or to schedule a consultation, please contact one of our team members.

Coda Painting Oakville

Phone: 647-251-8115

Email: ...