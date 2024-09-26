US policy blocks peace in war-torn Sudan

(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict in Sudan, pitting the Sudanese (SAF) against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has reached a critical point following the collapse of recent U.S.-mediated peace talks. The fighting, which has persisted since April 2023, is rooted in deep-seated tensions between the two factions, particularly between SAF leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as ‘Hemedti.’ These tensions stem from unresolved issues regarding the transition to civilian governance and the integration of the RSF into the national military structure.



The war has precipitated one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, displacing approximately 12 million people. Over 2 million have fled to neighboring countries, while nearly 10 million are internally displaced, facing severe shortages of food, medicine, and basic shelter. This alarming situation has drawn international attention but also frustration regarding the effectiveness of external diplomatic efforts.



In an attempt to address the escalating humanitarian crisis and broker a ceasefire, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken organized peace talks in Geneva last month. However, these negotiations were marred by the notable absence of the Sudanese army, raising serious concerns about their legitimacy and the likelihood of achieving meaningful progress toward peace.



The failure of these talks underscores a broader issue with U.S. foreign policy in the region, where the absence of key stakeholders complicates any potential resolution. Critics argue that without inclusive dialogue involving all parties, the path to peace remains fraught with challenges, perpetuating the cycle of violence and instability in Sudan. The ongoing conflict serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for effective diplomacy that acknowledges the complexities on the ground and facilitates genuine negotiations among all involved parties.

MENAFN26092024000045015687ID1108718728