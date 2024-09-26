India identifies first case of fatal mpox strain

(MENAFN) India has identified its first case of the mpox clade 1 strain, according to reports from local citing official sources. This variant, previously known as monkeypox, is regarded as highly transmissible and is linked to an ongoing outbreak in Africa. The case was detected in a 38-year-old man from Kerala, who had recently returned from Dubai. After experiencing symptoms such as fever and a rash resembling chickenpox, the patient's sample was sent for testing.



In response to the reported case, Kerala's Minister Veena George announced the establishment of isolation facilities in all districts and emphasized increased monitoring, particularly at airports. This proactive approach follows India's recent identification of its first mpox clade 2 case in Delhi last month, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assure that the government is closely monitoring the situation.



The Indian Health Ministry has also instructed authorities at airports and land ports to remain vigilant for any international passengers exhibiting symptoms of mpox. Experts indicate that clade 1 is associated with a mortality rate of up to 10%, in contrast to clade 2, which has a mortality rate of less than 1 percent.



In August, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a "public health emergency of international concern" due to a surge in cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and other African nations. Out of approximately 500 reported deaths, the majority have occurred in the DRC, highlighting the urgency of addressing this public health threat. As India ramps up its response efforts, the situation remains a significant concern for health authorities and the general public alike.

MENAFN26092024000045015687ID1108718722