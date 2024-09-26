CARMELL CORPORATION UNVEILS CARMELL SECRETOMETM PROSYNERGY MEDSPA COLLECTION EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL AESTHETIC PRACTICES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Bio-Aesthetic Breakthrough for Professional Skincare Providers

- Houston plastic surgeon, Camille Cash, MDPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carmell Corporation (Nasdaq: CTCX), a leader in clean beauty and regenerative skincare, announces the launch of its highly anticipated Carmell SecretomeTM ProSynergy collection, specifically designed for MedSpa use. Each product in the Carmell SecretomeTM ProSynergy collection-ReInforce, ReTexture, ReTone, and ReTone HP - utilizes the proprietary Carmell SecretomeTM.The Carmell SecretomeTM is powered by biologically derived ingredients, formulated to replenish rather than replace the skin's natural building blocks. Carmell's“Built by Biology is gentler yet more powerful than synthetic ingredients and is especially well suited for skincare recovery after ablative treatments. The ProSynergy range of products work synergistically with professional treatment regimens to amplify improvements to skin texture and tone.Houston based plastic surgeon Camille Cash, MD has also incorporated Carmell products into her practice.“I have seen significant reductions in redness and irritation following microneedling procedures, both traditional and radiofrequency. Patients experienced less downtime and faster recovery. These products are well tolerated across all skin tones and types. I have observed improvements in skin texture, pigmentation, and vibrancy when used post-procedure or as part of a daily skincare routine.”The Carmell SecretomeTM ProSynergy collection launches with four key products and additional releases planned for 2025:- ReInforce: Enhances benefits of ablation/micro needling and in-office treatment results for maximum effectiveness.- ReTone: Comprehensive daily care post treatment for skin brightening (Vitamin C, E, Ferulic, Bakuchiol).- ReTone HP: High Potency (HP) skin brightening with Tranexamic and Kojic Acid (plus Vitamin C, E, Ferulic, Bakuchiol).- ReTexture: Improves skin texture, complementing non-invasive treatments for deep hydration – for more skin plumping action.To ensure the highest standards of performance and clinical backed research, Carmell has established a prestigious Scientific Board of Advisors , composed of world-renowned experts in aesthetics and regenerative medicine who will exclusively carry the ProSynergy collection in their offices:- Dr. Adam Rubinstein – Board-certified plastic surgeon, former Chief of Plastic Surgery at Jackson North Medical Center (Miami).- Dr. Bill Kortesis – Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, named by Newsweek as a top plastic surgeon in the field of breast, face and liposuction surgery (Charlotte).- Dr. Camille Cash – Double board-certified plastic surgeon, board member of The American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Foundation (Houston).- Dr. Emily Hu – Board Certified Plastic Surgeon & Oregon Top Doctor (Oregon).- Dr. Gaurav Bharti – Board-certified plastic surgeon and co-founder of Health/Knowledge/Beauty (H/K/B) Cosmetic Surgery (Charlotte).- Dr. Jason Bloom – Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, adjunct faculty at the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia).- Dr. Leonard Miller – Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, adjunct faculty at Harvard Medical School (Boston).- Dr. Michael Gold – Board-certified dermatologic surgeon, founder and medical director of Gold Skin Care Center, Advanced Aesthetics Medical Spa, The Laser & Rejuvenation Center, and Tennessee Clinical Research Center (Nashville).- Dr. Sanjay Grover – Board-certified plastic surgeon, named in Newsweek as one of America's Top Plastic Surgeons for 2024 (Newport Beach).Dr. Adam Rubinstein, a Miami-based plastic surgeon, shared his personal experience:“After using Carmell SecretomeTM, I noticed a significant reduction in a stubborn brown spot that had resisted both topical treatments and laser therapies. My skin is now in better condition than it was a decade ago, despite extensive sun exposure. The results I've seen in patients with various skin tones, as well as those dealing with breakouts and inflammation, have been remarkable."For doctors interested in carrying the Carmell SecretomeTM ProSynergy collection, please contact Bryan Cassady at ....About Carmell CorporationCarmell is a bio-aesthetics company that utilizes the Carmell SecretomeTM to support skin and hair health. The Carmell SecretomeTM consists of a potent cocktail of proteins, peptides and bio-lipids extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved tissue banks. Over the past seven years, the Company has extensively tested the technology underpinning the Carmell SecretomeTM. Additionally, the Company has developed a novel microemulsion formulation that enables the delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul FourteenTM, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. The Company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. All products are tailored to meet the demanding technical requirements of professional care providers and discerning retail consumers.For media inquiries and interviews, contact:Kat FleischmanThe Seidel Agency...C: 305-490-5911###

