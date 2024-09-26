Israeli occupation army announces mobilization of two reserve brigades to bolster forces currently engaged in conflict with Hezbollah

(MENAFN) Yesterday, the Israeli announced the mobilization of two reserve brigades to bolster forces currently engaged in conflict with Hezbollah. Analysts view this development as a possible precursor to a ground invasion aimed at forcing Hezbollah to retreat beyond the Litani River. This military strategy appears to be influenced by pressure from within the occupied territories to enable the return of around 90,000 evacuees from northern areas, who are currently being housed in hotels and apartments by the occupation until conditions are considered safe for their return.



The prospect of a ground incursion into southern Lebanon seems increasingly plausible, particularly following remarks from retired military officials, who assert that any military operation lacking a ground component will not effectively alter the balance of power in Israel's favor. This belief highlights the perception that a ground offensive is crucial for achieving significant strategic objectives.



In the midst of this military buildup, Danny Danon, Israel's representative to the United Nations, expressed that Tel Aviv is receptive to proposals aimed at de-escalating the ongoing conflict with Lebanon. He emphasized that Israel does not intend to launch a ground invasion and instead favors diplomatic solutions, stating that "an all-out war is not in anyone's interest." Despite the deteriorating circumstances, Danon asserted that pathways to diplomatic resolution remain possible.



From Israel's standpoint, a diplomatic resolution would necessitate Hezbollah’s withdrawal behind the Litani River, a disengagement from the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, and the safe return of residents in northern Israel. However, Hezbollah has categorically rejected these demands, insisting that such conditions can only be fulfilled after hostilities in Gaza come to an end. They also firmly oppose any arrangements that would require them to revert to the boundaries defined by the Litani River.



Considering these intricate dynamics, analysts believe that should a ground invasion take place, it is likely to differ from the extensive operation launched in June 1982. The focus would instead be on compelling Hezbollah to withdraw beyond the Litani River and securing an agreement that guarantees the safety of Israeli citizens in the north. As tensions escalate, the situation remains precarious, with profound implications for military strategy and regional stability.

