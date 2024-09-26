(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Celebrate National Coffee Day with Java Monster – Boost Your Day with Bold Flavors, Including the New Irish Crème





This National Coffee Day, skip the snooty café lines and grab a Java Monster! Java Monster combines premium coffee with the energizing power of Monster Energy, offering a flavorful and convenient alternative for coffee lovers on the go. With a range of bold and delicious flavors, including the newly launched Irish Crème, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Java Monster's Irish Crème debuted earlier this year, offering a rich, indulgent taste with the perfect blend of robust coffee and a smooth, creamy finish. Whether you're seeking a classic coffee experience or something a little more daring, Irish Crème delivers the perfect balance of flavor and energy in every sip.

"With Java Monster, coffee drinkers don't have to compromise between flavor, convenience, or energy," said Dan McHugh, Monster Energy Global CMO. "From the new Irish Crème to our fan-favorite classics, we've got the flavors and energy to keep your day fueled and fun. This National Coffee Day, why wait in line when you can get your coffee kick and energy boost all in one?"

In addition to Irish Crème, Java Monster offers an array of delicious flavors, each crafted to satisfy your coffee cravings and give you the energy to take on the day:



Mean Bean – A smooth, classic vanilla flavor with a bold coffee kick.



Loco

Moca – A rich, chocolatey treat for mocha lovers who crave a little indulgence.



Salted Caramel – A sweet and savory blend of caramel with a hint of salt for a balanced and decadent flavor.



Café

Latte – Coffee forward with the right amount of cream

and sugar.

French Vanilla 300 - Vanilla notes, caramelized and custard-like with 300mg of natural caffeine in an indulgent flavor. Triple Shot Mocha - Rich chocolate with a robust brewed coffee chocolate flavor and 300mg of natural caffeine.

Each can of Java Monster delivers the energy boost needed to power through the day, without the wait or hassle. With a variety of flavors to choose from, Java Monster ensures there's a perfect match for every coffee enthusiast this National Coffee Day.

Whether you're heading into the office, taking on an adventure, or just looking for an afternoon pick-me-up, Java Monster has you covered. Available at retailers nationwide, Java Monster brings your favorite coffeehouse flavors straight to your hands – no lines, no waiting, just great taste and a serious energy boost.

To learn more about Java Monster and the full range of flavors, visit or follow @MonsterEnergy on social media for the latest updates.

About Monster Energy

Based in

Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the tradition, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers and fans.

.

