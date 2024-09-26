CAMFIL BREAKS GROUND ON ADVANCED MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN KILGORE, TX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Camfil, a global leader in air filtration and clean air solutions, breaks ground today on its new facility in Kilgore, Texas.

- Armando BrunettiKILGORE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Camfil , a global leader in air filtration and clean air solutions, breaks ground today on its new manufacturing facility in Kilgore, Texas.Located on 43 acres in Synergy Park just minutes from I-20, the 418,000-square-foot facility will showcase state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality air filtration products across diverse industries.This move represents a significant milestone in Camfil's expansion strategy while bolstering Kilgore's role as an emerging U.S. manufacturing hub. Camfil's projected total capital investment related to the new facility equates to nearly $100M."We are thrilled to launch construction of our new facility in Synergy Park," said Armando Brunetti, President of Camfil Americas. "It will serve as a cornerstone of our future operations, enabling us to effectively and efficiently produce and distribute all Camfil 5-Star products to meet the escalating global demand."“Kilgore won Camfil's selection after careful consideration,” Brunetti added.“Several compelling factors, including a skilled labor force, strategic location, excellent real estate options, and support from Kilgore's Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) influenced our decision.”Key stakeholders, including national, state, and local government officials, business leaders, and community members will attend today's groundbreaking ceremony.Bryan Johnson, KEDC Board President, highlighted the importance of the project, stating, "Camfil's decision to expand in Kilgore is a significant milestone for our community. This facility will bring hundreds of new jobs and highlight Kilgore as an attractive destination for global businesses."The new manufacturing plant is expected to bring approximately 226 new jobs to the area, spanning various roles from production to engineering. The construction of the new facility is slated for completion in late 2025.

