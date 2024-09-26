Alert! Paracetamol, Vitamin D3 Tablets, 46 Other Drugs Fail Quality Test, 5 Declared 'Spurious' - Full List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Around 50 commonly-used medicines were found to be of substandard quality in August this year. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) issued an alert, declaring these medicines "not of standard quality" (NSQ). The list includes names of 48 drugs with unique batch number and date.

Some of the well-known medicines mentioned in the list were antiacid Pan-D, Paracetamol, blood pressure (BP) medications, anti-diabetes drugs, vitamins, calcium supplements, among others.



These products were manufactured by several companies, including Unicure India Ltd, Hetero Drugs, Health Biotech Ltd, Alkem Laboratories , Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL), Life Max Cancer Laboratories, Pure & Cure Healthcare, and Meg Lifesciences.





The central drug regulator released two lists – one was a list of 48 drugs that failed the quality tests and another had names of five drugs declared as“Spurious/Adulterated/Misbranded” in August 2024.

List of drugs declared as“Spurious/Adulterated/Misbranded": Check here for batch number and manufacturing date

Pulmosil (Sildenafil Injection)Pantocid (Pantoprazole Tablets IP)Ursocol 300 (Ursodeoxych olic Acid Tablets IP)Telma H (Telmisartan 40 mg and Hydrochlorot hiazide 12.5mg Tablets IP)Deflazacort Tablets (Defcort 6 Tablets) Why were they on CDSCO's alert list?

“The actual manufacturer (as per label claim) has informed that the impugned batch of the product has not been manufacturer by them and that it is a spurious drug," stated the the CDSCO report on the“List of Drugs, Medical Devices, Vaccine and Cosmetics declared as Spurious/Adulterated/Misbranded for the Month of August-2024".

Here's the full list of 48 drugs declared "not of standard quality" in CDSCO's August 2024 report. Tap here to check batch number and manufacturing of these drugs:

1. Amoxicillin And Potassium Clavulanate Tablets IP (Clavam 625)

2. Amoxycillin & Potassium Clavulanate Tablets (Mexclav 625)

3. Calcium And Vitamin D3 Tablets IP Shelcal 500 (Shelcal)

4. Metformin Hydrochloride Sustained-release Tablets IP (Glycimet-SR-500

5. Vitamin B Complex with Vitamin C Softgel

6. Rifmin 550 (Rifaximin Tablets 550 mg)

7. Pantoprazole Gastro-Resistant and Domperidone Prolonged-Release Capsules IP (Pan-D)

8. Paracetamol Tablets IP 500 mg

9. Montair LC Kid (Montelukast Sodium & Levocetirizne Hydrochloride Dispersible Tablets)

10. Compound Sodium Lactate Injection I.P. (Ringer Lactate

Solution for Injection) (RL 500 ml)

11. Fexofenadine Hydrochloride Tablets IP 120 mg

12. Fexofenadine Hydrochloride Tablets IP 120 mg

13. Laxnorm Solution (Lactulose Solution USP)

14. Heparin Sodium Injection 5000 Units (Hostranil Injection)

15. Buflam Forte Suspension (Ibuprofen & Paracetamol Oral Suspension)

16. Cepodem XP 50 Dry Suspension (Cefpodoxime Proxetil and Potassium Clavulanate Oral Suspension)

17. Nimesulide, Paracetamol and Chlorzoxazone Tablets (NICIP MR)

18. Rolled Gauze (Non-Sterilized)

19. Ciprofloxacin Tablets I.P. 500 mg (Ocif-500)

20. Nimesulide, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride & Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets (Nunim-Cold)

21. Adrenaline Injection I.P. Sterile 1 ml

22. Compound Sodium Lactate Injection I.P. (Ringer Lactate Solution for Injection) RL 500ml

23. Vingel XL Pro Gel (Diclofenac Diethylamine, Linseed Oil, Methyl Salicylate and Menthol Gel)

24. Atropine Sulphate Injection IP 2 ml

25. Cefoperazone & Sulbactam For Injection (Todaycef 1.5 G)

26. Heparin Sodium Injection IP 25000 IU / 5ml

27. Cefepime & Tazobactam for Injection (Crupime - TZ Kid Injection)

28. Atropine Sulphate Injection I.P. (Atropine Sulphate)

29. Atropine Sulphate Injection I.P. (Atropine Sulphate)

30. Atropine Sulphate Injection I.P. (Atropine Sulphate)

31. Atropine Sulphate Injection I.P. (Atropine Sulphate)

32. Salbutamol, Bromhexine HCI, Guaifenesin and Mentho Syrup(Acozil Expectorant)

33. Diclofenac Sodium IP

34. Escitalopram and Clonazepam Tablets IP (Klozaps-ES Tablets)

35. Phenytoin Sodium Injection USP

36. Paracetamol, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride and Cetirizine Hydrochloride Suspension (Cethel Cold DS Suspension)

37. Calcium 500 mg with Vitamin D3 250 IU Tablets IP

38. Amoxycillin and Potassium Clavulanate Tablets IP 625 mg

(Renamega- CV 625)

39. Olmesartan Medoxomil Tablets IP 40 mg

40. INFUSION SET-NV

41. Telmisartan Tablets IP 40 mg

42. Telmisartan Tablets IP 40 mg

43. Telmisartan Tablets IP 40 mg

44. Telmisartan Tablets IP 40 mg

45. Alprazolam Tablets IP 0.25 mg (Erazol-0.25 Tablets)

46. GLIMEPIRIDE TABLETS IP (2 mg)

47. Calcium and Vitamin D3 Tablets I.P.

48. Metronidazole Tablets IP 400mg