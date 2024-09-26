The Longest Running hollywood Production Of Charles Dickens“A CHRISTMAS CAROL” Directed by JESSE CORTI Dec6-21

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Longest Running Production Of Charles Dickens“A CHRISTMAS CAROL” Directed by JESSE CORTI Dec6-21

- & TV Star Joe MantegnaHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tickets on sale now, atWhat has become known as“THE” Longest running Hollywood production of Charles Dickens“A CHRISTMAS CAROL” has announced its dates for 2024.The play will run from December 6th thru December 21, 2024, at First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood. This annual show sells out each year to delighted audiences. This has all the production value of a Broadway Show!FPCH is the oldest mega church in Hollywood and the first Mega Church in North America. The sanctuary where the main stage of this campus is over 100 yrs. old.Actors from tv, film and the stage make up the cast, special effects make this a truly first-class theater experience for the entire family.For the fourth year Jesse Corti who is one of the starring voices in Frozen, Beauty and the Beast and was one of the stars on Broadway of“Les Misérables”, will Direct this show. There are many familiar tv, film & theater faces in the production. The show stars Tim Farmer as Scrooge, Tiny Tim is played by Sven Frisch and Bob Cratchit is played by London stage star Dan Hazel, and the Ghost of Christmas Past is played by Film and Broadway star Diane Venora who has starred with everyone from Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, to Sir Anthony Hopkins and Richard Gere to name a few.Also, for the fourth year Theatre and Feature Film Choreographer Julietta Corti , who starred in the Broadway cast of CATS, and choreographed such productions as Annie, Hairspray, Fiddler on the Roof, will Choreograph and adapt the production for the stage.What the stars are saying about this production:"Director Jesse Corti's "A Christmas Carol" is simply the best staged version of this classic that I've ever seen. Dickens' story and characters jump off the page and come to life in this heartwarming, magical production. Bring the family to this must-see Christmas tradition."Nick Vallelonga - Two-time Academy Award Winner for GREEN BOOK."I have seen A Christmas Carol numerous times in life and this is the best Scrooge I have ever seen."- Joe MantegnaThere will be 11 performances in total the show will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Dec 1 thru Dec 21, 2024Tickets on sale now, atSHOWTIMES: Friday & Saturday evening performances: 7:30pmSaturday Matinee: 2:30pmSunday Matinee only: 2:30pmFREE PARKING and an invite to the Fezziwig Christmas Party after the performance with each paid ticket.VIP SEATS IN THE SCROOGE AND MARLEY SECTIONincludes best seats in the house, a reserved table at the Fezziwig Christmas Party including desserts and refreshments.

