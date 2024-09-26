Palestinian Journalist Wins News Emmy Award
HOLLYWOOD / PNN /
Palestinian journalist Bisan Atef Owda has won the Emmy for Outstanding Hard News Feature: Short Form for her ongoing project“It's Bisan From Gaza and I'm Still Alive.”
The project documents Owda's daily life in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israel aggression that has devastated the region since on Oct. 7 of last year.
The 27-year-old journalist previously won a Peabody Award for“It's Bisan From Gaza and I'm Still Alive” earlier this year.
