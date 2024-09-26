Elaj Ghar: The Future Of Telemedicine In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Elaj Ghar, a pioneering telemedicine company, is revolutionizing patient care globally by enabling doctors to diagnose illnesses remotely using telemedicine technology. With Elaj Ghar, doctors can connect with patients via mobile phones or computers, regardless of the patient's location.

Shawal Zahid, the founder of Elaj Ghar from Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, shared the inspiration behind the initiative, which stems from two significant stories.

The first story recounts a tragic incident where a woman traveling from Kohat to Peshawar went into on local transport. Unfortunately, due to the lack of timely medical assistance, both the mother and the newborn lost their lives on the way.

The second story is about Ramdas Bazaar in Peshawar, where doctor's clinics are overcrowded in the evening, causing difficulties for patients traveling from remote areas to receive medical care.

These challenges motivated Shawal Zahid to develop a solution that would address these issues and save lives. Initially, Elaj Ghar began as a simple appointment booking system, but with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it expanded to incorporate telemedicine technology. Since then, Elaj Ghar has provided initial diagnoses to nearly 10,000 people and offered medical consultations to over 200,000 people.

During a medical camp in the Khyber district, Dr. Abdul Rehman, a general physician from Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi, utilized Elaj Ghar's advanced tools to provide healthcare services to remote areas. Despite being physically in Karachi, Dr. Abdul Rehman was able to diagnose patients and prescribe medications, effectively strengthening the healthcare system in the region.

Dr. Nazhat Naheed, a dermatologist at Maulvi Jee Hospital in Hashtnagri, shared her experience using the Elaj Ghar medical kit. She highlighted how the kit enables doctors to monitor a patient's condition remotely. Patients can visit any hospital or pharmacy equipped with specific devices, and doctors can monitor their condition using mobile phones, tablets, PCs, or laptops. One of Elaj Ghar's key features is its ability to function on a minimal internet speed of just 1 MB, making data transmission seamless and efficient.

Shawal Zahid revealed that Elaj Ghar initially did not receive much support; however, it gained significant recognition after winning a national award from the Prime Minister last year. This award opened new avenues for Elaj Ghar's growth and development.

Looking to the future, Shawal Zahid plans to integrate AI technology into Elaj Ghar. The vision is to have an AI doctor available at all times to guide patients. The long-term goal is to establish a telemedicine clinic in every city in Pakistan where there is a shortage of doctors or hospitals, ensuring timely medical care and saving precious lives.