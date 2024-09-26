Former DG Health Dr. Shaukat Ali Cleared Of Corruption Allegations, Awaits Reinstatement

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Dr. Shaukat Ali, the former Director General (DG) of Services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been cleared of all and other allegations that led to his removal from office. This raises the question of whether he will be reinstated to his previous position, casting doubts on the transparency claims of the PTI-led government.

Dr. Shaukat Ali held the post of DG Health Services for over 15 months, during which he played a crucial role in improving district hospitals by ensuring the of high-quality medicines and enhancing hospital conditions. He also resisted pressure from provincial assembly members to appoint junior officers to senior positions.

Recently, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after thorough investigations, cleared Dr. Shaukat Ali and his staff of corruption charges related to the recruitment of employees and the purchase of land and medical equipment for Timergara Medical College.

Also Read: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faces Rs. 19 Billion Debt in Sehat Card Program, Services Disrupted in Hospitals

According to reliable sources, a high-level committee was formed to investigate the allegations of corruption involving millions of rupees in the recruitment of employees and the purchase of land for the faculty hostel and medical equipment for Timergara Medical College. After reviewing a year's worth of records, the committee found no evidence implicating Dr. Shaukat Ali in corruption or misuse of authority, leading to his exoneration. A letter has been sent to the Secretary of Health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the committee's findings.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Shaukat Ali expressed his relief, stating: "By the grace of Allah, all the charges against me have proven to be false and baseless. I am now fighting my legal battle for reinstatement, and I am confident that I will be successful in that as well."