Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) Partners With Trudoc Healthcare To Transform Patient Experience Through Innovative 'Hospital At Home' Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johns Hopkins Healthcare (JHAH) has entered into a partnership with TruDoc Healthcare to enhance patient care through the expansion of the Care Anywhere program. Combining TruDoc's expertise in Hospital at Home and Telehealth services with JHAH's unwavering commitment to medical excellence, the collaboration signifies a major milestone in the Kingdom to bring patient-centric healthcare for all.

From left: Aiman Shalabi, Dr. Michael Walsh, and Asad Khan celebrate a groundbreaking partnership transforming healthcare in Saudi Arabia

Continue Reading

Ushering in a new era of care, the partnership introduces a groundbreaking approach to healthcare delivery, offering

JHAH patients integrated digital consultations and at-home medical services. This initiative aims to simplify healthcare access by bringing high-quality medical care directly to patients in their homes.

Commenting on the initiative Dr. Michael Walsh, CEO, JHAH said, "This initiative represents a pivotal moment in our mission at JHAH to innovate and personalize healthcare. Our expanded telehealth services, launched in 2023, now offers round-the-clock primary care, eliminating barriers such as travel and wait times, and seamlessly integrating into our patients' lives. With this latest advancement, we are enabling patients to transition from hospital to home while maintaining continuous access to exceptional medical care. This partnership underscores our dedication to ensuring that the highest standards of medical excellence are accessible right in the comfort of our patient's homes, supported by a dedicated professional team and cutting-edge technology."

With over a decade of experience in the UAE, TruDoc Healthcare brings its renowned telehealth, remote patient monitoring and homecare expertise. Central to this offering is a state-of-the-art, doctor-led Command Centre, providing live patient monitoring and personalized care. By leveraging JHAH's extensive medical expertise and patient-first approach, patients can now access top-tier healthcare services from the comfort of their homes.

"TruDoc Healthcare's vision is to transcend traditional healthcare paradigms, introducing a sophisticated, patient-first approach," remarked Asad Khan, CEO of TruDoc Healthcare Saudi Arabia. "Our partnership with JHAH embodies this vision, offering premium Hospital at Home and Telemedicine services that guarantee round-the-clock access to hospital-level care and primary healthcare from the comfort of patients' homes. This strategy is designed to provide a comprehensive suite of health solutions, from routine wellness and mental health support to urgent care consultations, all delivered with the hallmark precision and empathy for which JHAH and TruDoc are known."

The collaboration enables the deployment of seamlessly connected Hospital at Home services, equipped with advanced telemonitoring

capabilities. This hybrid model ensures continuous, high-quality care, delivering hospital-level precision within the home environment and expanding Telemedicine Services to 24/7 access with the convenience of concierge-style care.

Patients can access this premium service through referrals from their specialist doctors, allowing for early discharge and continued hospital-level care at home. Initially, the program aims to provide 8,000 bed days a year and serve thousands of patients, with plans to expand and cover a wide range of specialties, including infectious diseases, cardiology, geriatric care, and LTC patients.

By reducing hospital admissions, enhancing patient outcomes, and improving overall healthcare accessibility and quality of life, this partnership is poised to make a significant impact on healthcare delivery in the Kingdom.

Key Partnership Highlights



Clinical Excellence at Home : The partnership delivers hospital-quality care directly to patients' homes, combining leading medical experts with personalized treatment plans, executed with precision and compassion.

Revolutionized Telehealth & Monitoring: The integration of advanced remote monitoring systems with cutting-edge technology supports continuous patient care and enhances healthcare outcomes.

Continuous Care Delivery Model: A new care model integrates comprehensive medical knowledge with advanced telemedicine and telemonitoring capabilities, creating a responsive care continuum for both immediate and future health needs. Evidence-Based, Personalized Home Care: Treatment plans are meticulously crafted based on evidence-based medical protocols, tailored to meet each patient's unique health needs, ensuring personalized care in a home setting.

About Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH)

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH), a premier healthcare organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stands at the forefront of medical innovation and excellence. It offers a holistic approach to healthcare that merges pioneering medical research with patient-focused care. With a commitment to quality and sustainability, JHAH provides a comprehensive suite of healthcare services, from advanced inpatient care to outpatient services and community health programs. Emphasizing preventative medicine and the continuous improvement of health services.

For More Details Please Visit:



About TruDoc Healthcare

TruDoc Healthcare, the GCC's leading Telehealth and Hospital at Home provider, offers a "virtual first" approach to healthcare delivery, ensuring high-quality, accessible services. With round-the-clock expert consultations, evidence-based care, and centralized medical records, TruDoc prioritizes patient needs while leveraging state-of-the-art technology. Whether delivered virtually, in-home, or in-clinic as necessary, TruDoc focuses on accessibility, quality, and cost-effectiveness, reshaping healthcare delivery and promoting overall well-being.

For More Details Please Visit:

Media Contact:

TruDoc KSA

[email protected]

WhatsApp: +966-532-927-771

Domestic: 800-100-0225

International: +966-135-122-210

Photo:



Logo:

SOURCE TruDoc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED