Russia Launches Several Kinzhal Missiles At Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air raid alert went off across Ukraine after a MiG-31K fighter, the carrier of Kinzhal hypesonic missiles, took off from one of the airfields in Russia.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Air Force .

"Missile threat throughout the territory of Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff," the command informed.

The Air Force later reported the launch of at least four Kinzhal missiles. One of them was heading toward the western part of Ukraine, one – targeting Zhytomyr, one – Khmelnytskyi region, and another one – at Starokostiantyniv.

Ukraine downs four Russian missiles, 66 killer

Meanwhile, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the air defenses did not engage targets over Kyiv amid the latest alert.