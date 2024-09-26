Russia Launches Several Kinzhal Missiles At Ukraine
Date
9/26/2024 5:11:13 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air raid alert went off across Ukraine after a MiG-31K fighter, the carrier of Kinzhal hypesonic missiles, took off from one of the airfields in Russia.
This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Air Force .
"Missile threat throughout the territory of Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff," the command informed.
The Air Force later reported the launch of at least four Kinzhal missiles. One of them was heading toward the western part of Ukraine, one – targeting Zhytomyr, one – Khmelnytskyi region, and another one – at Starokostiantyniv.
Meanwhile, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the air defenses did not engage targets over Kyiv amid the latest alert.
