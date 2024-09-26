Classical Music Concert Held In Ganja
Date
9/26/2024 5:10:59 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The project "From Baku to Ganja" continues with another
spectacular concert at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall,
Azernews reports.
The colorful event was organized as part of the 16th Uzeyir
Hajibayli International music Festival.
People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honored Artist Kamala
Tagizade, soloists of the Ganja Philharmonic Rustam Jafarov, Elmir
Pishnamazzade, Vasif Bayramov, soloist of the Azerbaijan State
Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Gunel Hajiyeva performed at the
evening of classical music, organized jointly by the Ganja State
Philharmonic Hall and the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and
Ballet Theater.
The works of national classics Uzeyir Hajibayli and Maestro
Niyazi, as well as Charles Gounod were presented to the
audience.
From September 18 to 28, the 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International
Music Festival is taking place in honor of the National Music Day.
The festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and
the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.
Concerts, performances, exhibitions, scientific conferences, and
master classes are being held as part of the festival, along with
film screenings in Baku, Shusha, Ganja, Lankaran, Gabala,
Nakhchivan, and Shamkir, along with various events in cultural
centers operating abroad.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day
and Milli.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN26092024000195011045ID1108717617
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.