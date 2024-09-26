Baku Museum Center To Open Exhibition Themed Abstract Art Experience Of Azerbaijani Artists

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Baku Museum Center is pleased to announce an titled "Abstract Art Experience of the Azerbaijani Artists, Azernews reports.

On September 26, the exhibition "Abstract Art Experience of the Azerbaijani Artists" will open its door at the Art of the Baku Museum Center.

The art project is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Artists' Union with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture and the Baku Museum Center. The exhibition opens at 18:00.

Contemporary art in Azerbaijan from the 20th and 21st centuries is characterized by several major directions.

These include, first and foremost, socialist realism, embodied in the work of Tahir Salahov, Mikayil Abdullayev, and many other masters.

Another direction is the "Absheron School," represented in the work of artists such as Tofig Javadov, Rasim Babayev, and their like-minded colleagues.

The third direction, underground (unofficial art), is manifested in the work of Gorkhmaz Afandiyev, Ashraf Murad, Javad Mirjavadi, and other nonconformists.

These directions have found their reflection in the works of art historians and experts. A significant aspect of culture and a large direction of contemporary art in Azerbaijan remains unexplored: modern abstract art.

The Azerbaijan Artists' Union has decided to initiate a series of exhibitions of national abstract art (as exemplified by the presented exhibition) and also to encourage research by art historians in this direction.

Contemporary abstraction in Azerbaijan is an avant-garde phenomenon. It has deep roots in Azerbaijani traditional culture, particularly the ancient carpet, which features abstract geometric elements and ornaments.

The very structure of carpets, palas, and kilims relies on abstract geometry. In this sense, the Azerbaijani people carry abstract thinking and the experience of abstract visual forms in their cultural consciousness.

Interestingly, in addition to artists who primarily work in abstraction (Mir-Nadir Zeynalov and Huseyn Hagvardi), there are several authors who, while working in other directions, have made individual experiments in abstraction. Such works are represented in the exhibition through the examples of Kamal Ahmad, Gennady Brijatyuk, and Ujjal Hagvardi.

This means that this art form has intrigued many Azerbaijani artists.

Elchin Aslanov and Ramiz Aslanov have created a synthesis of carpet forms and traditional miniatures in a contemporary interpretation.

This exhibition serves as an impetus for further development, both for the practices of artists and for new theories by art historians in the field of abstract art and the expansion of its scope.

Visitors can expect new discoveries and upcoming exhibitions of Azerbaijani abstract art.

Exhibition hours: September 27 – 30 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (free admission)

Address: Baku, Neftchilar Ave. 49, Baku Museum Center (4th floor)

Phone: +99412 493 58 83, +99450 273 21 80

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.

