CFI Announces NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ Collaboration as Part of Strategic Partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 25 September 2024 –

CFI, the region's leading online trading provider, is proud to announce its role as the Official Online Trading Partner of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ, featuring the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets playing two preseason games on Friday, Oct. 4 and Sunday Oct 6 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

This collaboration comes as part of CFI's strategic partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), underscoring CFI's commitment to enhancing Abu Dhabi's position as a premier destination for world-class sports and entertainment events.

Reigning NBA Champions and the league’s all-time winningest franchise with 18 NBA championships, the Boston Celtics feature five-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist Jayson Tatum, three-time NBA All-Star, and 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday and 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porziņģis. The 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets feature two-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and six-time NBA All-Star Nikola Jokić, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, and 2023 NBA champions Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.

Fans will not only experience the excitement of two live NBA games but will also have the opportunity to participate in a variety of fan events taking place across Abu Dhabi. These include the “NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi” on October 5th at Etihad Arena, featuring a performance from Grammy award-winning rapper 2 Chainz and appearances by NBA Legends Muggsy Bogues, Marcus Camby, Derek Fisher, Sylvia Fowles, Kevin Garnett, Shaquille O’Neal and Mitch Richmond, as well as on-court activities including a skills challenge, three-point contest, NBA team mascot appearances, a slam dunk contest featuring professional dunkers, musical acts and more. Additionally, “NBA District,” an interactive fan event running from Thursday, Oct. 3 to Sunday, Oct. 6 at Manarat Al Saadiyat, will celebrate the convergence of basketball, popular culture, and the NBA with a series of interactive experiences for fans, meet-and-greets with NBA Legends, and a chance to explore the rich history of the sport. Fans will also be able to attend a special “NBA District” opening night concert on Oct. 3 featuring a live performance by 2 Chainz.

Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Managing Director of CFI, stated, "CFI's collaboration on the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ underscores its commitment to aligning with global brands that resonate with excellence and innovation. As the region's leading online trading provider, we believe such partnerships resonate well with our audience, offering them opportunities to engage with world-class events. On top of that, CFI is thrilled to be part of Abu Dhabi's vision to become a global hub for sports and culture."

CFI's pioneering approach in providing state-of-the-art online trading services is mirrored in its strategic initiatives and partnerships to support cultural, entertainment, and sporting events. With a presence in global cities around the world, including Abu Dhabi, the capital of the group headquarters' country, CFI remains at the forefront of financial innovation, offering clients unparalleled access to global markets.







