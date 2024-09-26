Qatar Rail And Stopover Tourism Unveil New Sustainable Tour Packages

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: In celebration of World Day, Qatar Rail, in partnership with Stopover Tourism, introduced three new sustainable city tours yesterday, leveraging Qatar Rail's metro system as an environmentally friendly mode of transportation. This initiative aligns with Qatar's National Vision 2030, which prioritizes sustainability and responsible development within the tourism industry.

Three new sustainable tours have been introduced: The first, Discover the City of Doha-by the Metro, encompasses notable landmarks such as Westbay, Katara Cultural Village, the National Museum of Qatar, Msheireb Downtown, and Souq Waqif, enabling visitors to experience both historical and contemporary sites through sustainable transportation.

The second tour, Sports City: Doha's Athletic Wonders-by the Metro, commences at Souq Waqif and guides participants to significant sports venues, including Khalifa International Stadium, Aspire Dome, Aspire Park, and Villagio Mall, highlighting Qatar's sports infrastructure and its commitment to sustainability.

The final tour, Education City and Mall of Qatar-by the Metro, also begins at Souq Waqif and includes visits to the Qatar National Library, Education City Mosque, and the Botanical Gardens in Education City, concluding at the Mall of Qatar. This tour integrates education, culture, and leisure, with a strong emphasis on sustainability at each stop.

These three tours were meticulously designed by award-winning guide Pia Sundstedt, recognised for her extensive knowledge and ability to create engaging, culturally enriching experiences.

“Developing these tours provided a unique opportunity to highlight Qatar's dynamic blend of modernity and tradition while emphasizing the importance of sustainable travel. Utilizing the metro system not only showcases Qatar's efficient public transport but also fosters a more environmentally friendly tourism experience. I am confident that these tours will enable visitors to engage with Qatar in a significant and responsible manner,” Sundstedt said.

Noora Hoosen, Director of Sales and Operations for Stopover Tourism, emphasised the importance of the launch.

“We as a privately owned, small yet dynamic DMC are very proud and happy to collaborate with Qatar Rail. Our focus is product development, and this new set of sustainable tours is a great, authentic example of that focus. Clients are increasingly seeking new ways to enjoy destinations, and experiencing cities with quality guided services. This is our first step in providing sustainability-driven travel solutions within Qatar's tourism sector. We are honored to support QNV 2030, contributing to the country's sustainability goals. By offering these new eco-friendly tours, we ensure that tourism in Qatar not only grows but does so responsibly, preserving its cultural and environmental heritage for future generations,” she said.