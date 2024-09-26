G7+ Declaration Supports Ukraine's Path To EU - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Joint Declaration of Support for the Recovery and Reconstruction of Ukraine, adopted by the G7+ countries, is an obligation to help the country recover from the war and support its efforts towards European integration.

The head of state said this at the G7+ Ukraine meeting in New York, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Now, more than 30 countries and the EU have agreed to the declaration, truly strong declaration focused on rebuilding Ukraine after the hostilities," he said, thanking the leaders for such a step.

Zelensky also added: "This is a shared commitment to help rebuild Ukraine and support our path to the EU."

Zelensky, Michel discuss proceeds from frozen Russian assets, Ukraine's military needs

He noted that the document involves coordinating recovery efforts through the Ukrainian Donor Platform, "ensuring that our joint ideas become a reality."

In addition, according to Zelensky, it is crucial that this support becomes tangible this year. That is why additional financial resources are planned by the end of the year, with access to $50 billion in immobilized assets from the aggressor state – Russia, which brought this war upon Ukraine, he said.

"This reflects our shared vision of life – we protect people, and we ensure that people have the opportunities to live," Zelensky said.

He stressed that the countries that are currently helping Ukraine will only benefit from this.

"Security and prosperity are tightly intertwined, and one cannot exist without the other," Zelensky said.

On Wednesday, September 25, the leaders of the G7 and partner countries adopted a Joint Declaration of Support for the Recovery and Reconstruction of Ukraine. It envisages further military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to the country both in the short term and in the post-war period.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine