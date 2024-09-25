Mumbai Rains Today: Torrential Showers Lash Financial Capital - Train-Flight Delays, Traffic, Waterlogging Top Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai rains today: Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in the capital as rampant waterlogging, inclement weather conditions and inundation of several areas has brought the life of Mumbaikars at a standstill.

Here are top ten updates about Mumbai rains:

According to ANI report, service of Mumbai's local train on Harbour line resumed after the water level receded. Central Railway in a statement said,“Harbour line local trains have resumed after the water receded between Govandi-Mankhurd. Trains are running with caution and a restricted speed of 25kmph. Services resumed at 11.23 pm,” ANI quoted Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) of Central Railway as saying. Even though the local trains are running, commuters must take note that there might be some delay.



Waterlogging was rampant at several parts of the city, the Mumbai Police issued traffic advisory for vehicles about routes to take and avoid as several subways were submerged in knee deep waters. Marine Lines station, Chunabhatti Railway station, Hanuman Temple in Chembur and a number of places across the city were waterlogged amid red IMD's alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert, predicting heavy rains in Palghar and Nasik on September 26. Meanwhile an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar and Pune districts. Mumbai forecast says,“Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.” A rain-related indent surfaced on Wednesday night at the Mumbai by-pass road as a landslide occurred following heavy rains. According to fire Officer Swapnil Sarnobat, the department received information the incident around 9:30 pm after which rescue teams rushed to the spot to remove rocks from the road.

Eastern Express Highway bore witness to heavy traffic snarls. Mumbai traffic Police warned against waterlogging at Andheri Subway, Malad Subway, Sakhar Panchayat and Hundmata. Amid heavy rain in Mumbai, schools and colleges have been shut for September 26 , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) statement said.

As can be seen in the visuals below heavy rainfall lashes from Marine Lines station.



CSMT- Pune Indrayani Express with train number 22105 has been rescheduled and will be running late as per latest update.

LTT - HW Superfast Express with train number 12171 has been rescheduled and will be running late as per latest update . In addition to several other trains, LTT-GKP Special Express with train number 05326 has been rescheduled and will be running late.



Mumbai Police warned against heavy rain, thunder and lightning and urged Mumbaikars to stay indoors amid IMD's red alert until 8:30 am today. SpiceJet airline in a post on X (formerly Twitter) warned passengers against flight delays. he statement said,“Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

Air India, Akasa Air, Vistara and IndiGo also warned against disturbance in flight operations due to heavy rains.