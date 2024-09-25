U.S. Triple-A Credit Rating Hangs In Balance As Fiscal Challenges Mount

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Moody's Ratings has sounded the alarm on America's fiscal health. The rating agency warns that growing budget deficits pose a significant threat to the nation's top-tier credit rating.



Moody's analysts, led by Claire Li and William Foster, emphasize the urgent need for policy action. The U.S. faces a critical juncture in its fiscal trajectory. Moody's report highlights the unsustainable nature of current debt dynamics.



Without corrective measures, the prized AAA rating could be at risk. This assessment comes nearly a year after Moody's downgraded the U.S. credit outlook to negative.



Moody's stands alone among major rating agencies in maintaining the U.S. at the highest grade. Fitch Ratings downgraded the U.S. in August 2023 following a debt ceiling dispute.



S&P Global Ratings stripped the nation of its top rating back in 2011 during a similar crisis. The agency now watches closely as Congress and the White House grapple with fiscal challenges.







William Foster stressed in a Bloomberg interview the importance of fiscal policy responses. He noted that long-term inaction on widening deficits would increase pressure on the triple-A rating.

A Crucial Crossroads for Fiscal Policy

Upcoming negotiations on extending the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) will be crucial. Moody's sees this as a potential opportunity to improve fiscal prospects, particularly regarding revenue.



The agency predicts TCJA extension due to likely political resistance against its expiration. Post-election scenarios play a significant role in Moody 's outlook. The agency anticipates a divided government, hindering radical fiscal reforms.



However, this political landscape will necessitate intense bipartisan negotiations and compromises on fiscal policy proposals. Interest rates remain a key factor in Moody's assessment.



Foster indicated that rates at or below current levels would positively impact debt costs. This could provide some breathing room in managing the nation's fiscal challenges.



As America approaches a critical fiscal crossroads, all eyes turn to Washington. The decisions made in the coming months will shape not just the nation's credit rating but its economic future.

MENAFN25092024007421016031ID1108716545