U.S. Aims To Boost Electricity Access Along Angola’S Lobito Corridor

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US plans to include Angola's Lobito Corridor in its Power Africa initiative. This move aims to enhance access and electrification along Angola's largest development corridor.



The announcement highlighted the first day of a coordination on the Lobito Corridor in Benguela. The two-day event seeks to attract international donors to support private sector involvement.



William Butterfield, USAID's representative in Angola , emphasized the corridor's role in regional integration. He noted its potential to connect the African continent and expand export opportunities and trade.



Butterfield envisions an interconnected railway network stretching from the Atlantic to the Indian Ocean. This ambitious project aims to alleviate congestion on southern routes like Durban and Beira.



It would offer an alternative transport link connecting the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia. The US International Development Finance Corporation has already approved $553 million for the Lobito Corridor.







This funding is expected to strengthen the railway line, improve infrastructure, and acquire rolling stock. The concessionaire anticipates this as the first disbursement of a larger financing package.



Ted Lawrence, representing Power Africa, stressed the importance of reliable investments in electrifying the Lobito Corridor.



These investments should drive a thriving industry that creates jobs. In sub-Saharan Africa, Power Africa has generated over 14,300 megawatts of electricity.



The initiative has supported 154 energy projects with a budget of $25 billion. This track record demonstrates Power Africa's commitment to enhancing energy access across the continent.



The inclusion of the Lobito Corridor in this initiative marks a significant step towards regional development.

Background

The Lobito Corridor is a strategic transportation route connecting Angola's Port of Lobito to the copper-rich regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.



This ambitious infrastructure project aims to enhance regional integration, boost trade, and provide efficient access to global markets for critical minerals and agricultural products.



The corridor's development is supported by a multinational effort, including investments from the United States, European Union, and African financial institutions.



This positions it as a significant alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative in Africa. By improving transportation links and facilitating economic growth, the Lobito Corridor has the potential to transform the region.



It can create jobs, spur development, and strengthen geopolitical ties between Africa and Western nations.

MENAFN25092024007421016031ID1108716530