Zelensky, Starmer Discuss Details Of Strengthening Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the details of strengthening Ukraine at a meeting with British Prime Keir Starmer on Wednesday.

According to Ukrinform's correspondent in New York, the talks between the two took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Starmer once again emphasized unwavering support for Ukraine, noting that there is an opportunity to discuss what else needs to be done to increase aid.

Zelensky, in turn, thanked the prime minister for his support and emphasized the need to discuss "some details of how to strengthen Ukraine."

As part of his visit to New York, Zelensky is participating in high-level events of the UN General Assembly and holding bilateral meetings with the leaders of states and international organizations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zelensky met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

This evening, the Ukrainian delegation leaves for Washington for bilateral negotiations with the United States.

Photo credit: Volodymyr Ilchenko