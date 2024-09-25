C4UHC Launches Membership Drive To Invite More Healthcare Providers To Help Standardize Vendor Credentialing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing, (C4UHC)

C4UHC Fall 2024 Membership Drive

Nancy L. Pakieser, Executive Director, C4UHC

The organization launches a membership drive to standardize vendor credentialing, improve safety & ensure efficient care using the ANSI/NEMA SC 1-2020 standard.

- Nancy PakieserDOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC), Inc. today launches a healthcare provider membership drive to expand on its efforts to standardize vendor credentialing throughout the healthcare industry to support safety and the efficient delivery of care.C4UHC focuses on promoting the adoption of the ANSI/NEMA SC 1-2020 American National Standard for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare. Standardizing vendor credentialing processes minimizes interruptions to care delivery and frees up internal resources to support other vital supply chain activities.“The C4UHC mission depends on the collaborative efforts of all the trading partners in the healthcare supply chain,” said Nancy Pakieser, Executive Director, C4UHC.“In the spirit of collaboration, we are reaching out to provider partners specifically as we believe the medical industry cannot succeed in this initiative without all the voices touched by vendor credentialing at the same table.”Membership in C4UHC will provide:.Networking events where members establish valuable connections that can support change.Access to learning resources and tools that pave the way to standardized approaches to vendor credentialing.Ability to contribute to the community and make a difference in the healthcare industry.Opportunity to advance and enhance the existing ANSI Standards.Discounts on the annual C4UHC Symposium“By becoming a member of C4UHC, you will play a pivotal role in transforming the vendor credentialing process and shaping a better, more efficient tomorrow in healthcare,” added Pakieser.About C4UHC: The mission of the Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) is to promote the common business interests of organizations connected with the healthcare industry in order to create and advance American National Standard for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare for a streamlined healthcare credentialing process, which will protect patient safety and confidentiality, eliminate duplicative efforts and costs, and meet the needs of both healthcare providers and suppliers.About ANSI NEMA SC-1 2020: The ANSI NEMA SC-1 2020 standard for supplier credentialing in healthcare sets the benchmark for hospital supplier credentialing, ensuring that suppliers meet rigorous national standards for safety and quality. This standard plays a crucial role in enhancing patient safety and streamlining healthcare supply chain management.To learn more about the ANSI Standard, please click here .

