Benin Thwarts Coup Attempt: Former Minister And Businessman Implicated

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Benin's uncovered a plot to overthrow President Patrice Talon on September 25, 2024. Special Prosecutor Elonm Mario Metonou revealed the details of the foiled coup attempt to the press.



The plan, set for September 27, involved high-profile figures in Benin's and business circles. Former Sports Oswald Homeky and businessman Olivier Boko allegedly masterminded the scheme.



They approached the Commander of the Guard, responsible for the President's security, to participate. The conspirators opened a account in Côte d'Ivoire under the Commander's name on August 6, 2024.



Authorities arrested Homeky on the night of September 23-24 while he attempted to bribe the Commander. He delivered six bags filled with 1.5 billion CFA francs (about $2.5 million) in cash.



The money was transported in Homeky's Toyota Prado, which bore fake license plates. The Special Prosecutor's Office swiftly apprehended both Homeky and Boko following the incident.







Investigations continue to identify other individuals involved in the plot. This attempted coup highlights the ongoing political instability in West Africa.



Since 2020, several neighboring countries have experienced successful military takeovers. Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Guinea have all seen their governments toppled by coups.



These events have destabilized the region and challenged ECOWAS 's efforts to maintain democratic governance. Benin itself is no stranger to coup attempts. The country reportedly foiled another plot in June 2020.

Political Tensions in Benin

President Talon, who has led Benin since 2016, faces criticism for his increasingly authoritarian rule. Some observers argue that his policies have eroded democratic standards in the country.



This latest incident raises questions about the effectiveness of regional efforts to prevent unconstitutional power grabs.



It also underscores the fragility of political stability in West Africa . The coup attempt in Benin reflects broader challenges facing the region's democracies.



As investigations continue, the government aims to uncover the full extent of the plot. The arrests of Homeky and Boko may lead to further revelations about the conspiracy.



Their involvement suggests potential dissatisfaction among Benin's political and business elites. The foiled coup attempt serves as a reminder of the ongoing threats to democratic institutions.



It highlights the need for vigilance and strong governance structures to maintain political stability. The incident may prompt renewed discussions about safeguarding democracy in Benin and the wider region.



As West Africa grapples with these challenges, the international community watches closely. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for Benin's political landscape.







