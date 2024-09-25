Paraguay Beats Afghanistan 3-1 To Reach Futsal World Cup Quaterfinals

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

After defeating Afghanistan, the Paraguay national futsal team advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2024 Futsal in Uzbekistan.

In the continuation of the round of 16 matches of the 2024 Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan, the national teams of Afghanistan and Paraguay faced off on Wednesday, September 25, at 7:30 PM. The match ended in a 1-1 draw during regular time.

However, in extra time, Paraguay scored two consecutive goals, securing a 3-1 victory and advancing to the quarter-finals.

In this match, Afghanistan scored first, leading at the end of the first half. After Paraguay equalized in the second half, Afghanistan, launched more attacks and even switched to a power play late in the second half, but they couldn't secure a win in regular time.

Despite their efforts, Afghanistan could not capitalize on their chances, and Paraguay's quick goals in extra time sealed their fate.

Paraguay's tactical discipline and resilience allowed them to secure a spot in the next round, while Afghanistan's valiant efforts ended in a heartbreaking way.

This match highlights the growing competitiveness of futsal, as Afghanistan's journey showcased their determination and skill, although they ultimately fell short.

Paraguay will prepare for their quarter-final challenge, while Afghanistan can reflect on their commendable performance throughout the tournament.

