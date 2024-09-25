Dubai: How Digitalisation Is Attracting Overseas Property Buyers

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) As Dubai's thrives, the integration of digital is reshaping the landscape for buyers and sellers alike. According to experts, overseas investors are leveraging innovative platforms to purchase high-end properties easily.

Artaches Grigorian, a top broker at Whitewill Dubai, emphasised the impact of digitisation on the real estate sector. "The shift to digital platforms is revolutionising property transactions in Dubai," he told Khaleej Times. This transformation streamlines buying and selling processes, making them more efficient and accessible.

Advanced technologies, such as online property listings with high-resolution images and virtual reality tours, allow buyers to explore properties globally. Grigorian highlighted that "instant communication between buyers, sellers, and agents reduces delays and enhances transparency," while electronic documentation accelerates legal processes, ensuring quicker and more secure transactions.

International investors increasingly use digital tools to navigate the UAE's property market. Grigorian observed that "virtual tours of properties and neighbourhoods enable overseas buyers to make informed decisions without needing to visit in person." This accessibility has widened the market for foreign investment, bridging time zone gaps through real-time communication and negotiations.

Navigating challenges

Despite the advantages of digitisation, international buyers encounter challenges, particularly regarding local market dynamics and legal procedures. "Understanding currency exchange issues and language barriers can be daunting," Grigorian explained. He advises buyers to thoroughly research market trends and consult experienced real estate professionals.

"Partnering with legal experts familiar with UAE property laws is crucial for a smooth transaction," he added, emphasising the importance of understanding regulations, including property ownership laws and visa requirements tied to investment.

Regulatory landscape

Grigorian outlined key regulations for foreign investors: "Non-GCC nationals can only purchase freehold properties in designated areas, while leasehold options are available elsewhere." He stressed the need for buyers to familiarise themselves with different ownership types and associated costs like registration fees and agent commissions. "Being aware of these factors is essential for understanding the total investment," he stated.

Numerous platforms are streamlining the buying process. Grigorian cites popular apps like Bayut, Property Finder, and Dubizzle as invaluable resources for accessing listings and market data. "Virtual Reality tours offer an immersive experience, allowing buyers to walk through properties virtually," he said.

He also highlighted how blockchain technology enhances transaction security, ensuring transparency. Furthermore, government initiatives like the Dubai REST app enable users to conduct transactions and complete title transfers remotely, simplifying property dealings.

Market trends

The luxury segment of Dubai's real estate market is witnessing significant growth, particularly for high-end villas and apartments. Grigorian reported, "In the first five months of 2024 alone, 948 luxury properties priced over Dh15 million were sold." Additionally, sustainability is becoming increasingly important, with eco-friendly properties gaining traction. Developers offer flexible payment plans and integrate smart home technologies into new developments.

Evolving expectations

With the rise of digital tools, client expectations have shifted dramatically. "Today's buyers expect a seamless, tech-driven experience," Grigorian said. Immediate access to information and the ability to conduct transactions online are now standard requirements, prompting real estate professionals to adapt accordingly.

Virtual tours have become indispensable for international clients. Grigorian stated, "They allow buyers to inspect multiple properties conveniently, helping them shortlist before making in-person visits." This technology enhances the overall buying experience by providing high-definition visuals and interactive features.

First-time buyers

Grigorian offers crucial advice for overseas investors eyeing Dubai's real estate market: "Understand different areas, property types, and current market conditions." Verifying property details through official channels and hiring a legal advisor familiar with UAE laws is essential.

