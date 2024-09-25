COCOCOZY Launches Exclusive Bedding Collection At Costco, Manufactured By Welspun

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCOCOZY, the renowned lifestyle and home decor brand, is excited to announce the launch of its exclusive new bedding collection at Costco U.S., created in collaboration with Welspun, one of the world's leading textile manufacturers. The collection is available now in Costco stores nationwide and at Costco.

This bedding set, crafted from luxurious bouclé fabric, includes a comforter and two pillow shams, available in both queen and king sizes. Designed for ultimate comfort and style, the collection brings cozy elegance to homes across the country-while maintaining the affordability that Costco is known for.

"My goal with this collection was to offer comfortable, chic bedding that anyone could afford, without compromising on quality," said Colette Shelton, founder of COCOCOZY. "Partnering with Welspun, a global leader in textiles, has allowed us to create a beautiful collection that reflects COCOCOZY's signature style-timeless, elegant, and accessible to all."

This first ever 3-piece COCOCOZY bedding collection, with its soft and durable bouclé texture, is offered in versatile, neutral tones (ivory, taupe, grey, green and blue), making it an effortless addition to any bedroom decor.

The new COCOCOZY bedding collection marks another successful collaboration for Welspun, known for its commitment to quality and innovative textiles. Christopher Mooney, Welspun's Global Chief Marketing Officer, added, "At Welspun, we're committed to creating products that combine design innovation with superior comfort. Collaborating with COCOCOZY was a natural fit, as both brands share a passion for quality and style. This collection embodies everything we strive for-craftsmanship, comfort, and value-making it a perfect addition to Costco's product offerings."

About COCOCOZY

Founded in 2008 by Colette Shelton, COCOCOZY began as a personal blog chronicling her passion for design and home decor. Over time, the blog evolved into a highly influential brand, with Colette ranked as a Forbes Magazine interior design blogger and home furnishings designer. COCOCOZY's collections have been featured in Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, and even included in Oprah Magazine's Favorite Things list. In addition to running COCOCOZY, Colette Shelton is the founder and CEO of Chirpyest , a social shopping platform where users can earn cash back while shopping for home decor, fashion, beauty, and more from over 800 retailers. Colette's unique eye for design and innovation continues to make her a trailblazer in the home and lifestyle industries.

About Welspun

Welspun is one of the largest home textile manufacturers globally, known for producing high-quality bedding and bath products for major brands like Martha Stewart and the Scott Brothers. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and premium craftsmanship, Welspun ensures the highest quality in every product it creates. The company has consistently led the way in developing sustainable and eco-friendly textile solutions.

About Costco

Costco Wholesale Corporation is one of the world's largest and most beloved retailers, offering a wide variety of high-quality products at unbeatable prices. Known for its membership-based model, Costco delivers exceptional value on everything from groceries to home furnishings. The company is dedicated to providing its members with exclusive deals on premium items, such as the COCOCOZY bedding collection, which offers stylish and affordable luxury.

