Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Reports Continued Momentum As ASR Platform Expands With Existing Clients

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, is seeing consistent growth of its K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) services. The company recently reported three existing clients have expanded their contracts and deployed additional ASRs at their locations.

According to the announcement, Knightscope's most recent deployments involve sending new units to undergo surveillance at a Kentucky-based hotel, which deployed its fifth K5 ASR; a Kansas-based casino, which expanded ASR services under a 2023 master agreement; and a California-based storage facility, which added a K5 ASR at a fifth storage location. The expanded contracts reflect“a growth in trust and satisfaction with Knightscope technology,” the company states in the press release.

