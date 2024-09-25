Redville: Residence Developments Introduces Fourth Phase Of Aroma Ain Sokhna

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Residence Developments has introduced Redville, the fourth and most prestigious phase of its flagship coastal development, Aroma Ain Sokhna. Featuring exceptional specifications, premium services, and striking designs, this phase positions the project as one of the most notable in the region.





Wael El Shahed, the company's CEO, highlighted that the Aroma Ain Sokhna project boasts a unique character. Every phase of the project offers distinct advantages, giving each a special nature that caters to customers' needs.

He noted that the new phase covers 25 feddans, with targeted sales reaching EGP 2.5bn.















El Shahed added that the fourth phase is distinguished by its unique architectural designs, which feature a modern Greek style blended with red climbing plants and flowers, reflecting the vibrancy and dynamism of this phase.

The unit sizes vary, ranging from 85 to 130 sqm, with competitive prices. The interior layouts offer options of one- and two-bedroom units to meet customers' needs, in addition to a range of premium services.





He noted that the company is committed to incorporating special details into this phase by implementing a distinctive architectural design. The company has signed with the KAD Engineering Consultant as the general design consultant, as well as with the French company P. Zone, which will be responsible for the construction of the lagoon and swimming pools for this phase.





El Shahed also pointed out that this phase shares all the advantages of the Aroma Ain Sokhna project, which is considered one of the most significant developments in the region. Located at kilometre 34 on Sokhna-Suez Road, it is just 12 kilometres or 30 minutes from the gates of the New Administrative Capital. The project is situated near major tourism and service projects in the area and covers an area of 85 feddans, divided into four phases.

The first and second phases have been fully completed and operational since 2018, while the construction of the third phase has been 100% completed, with exterior and interior finishing currently underway, meanwhile, the delivery of the third phase is scheduled for the end of 2024.





The company is now commencing construction work on the fourth phase, which will be delivered fully finished, including air conditioning.

Units for this phase will be offered at the Cityscape Egypt 2024 exhibition with special, competitive prices and payment plans for a limited time during the exhibition.





The Aroma Ain Sokhna project, developed by Residence Developments, is considered one of the most prominent projects in Ain Sokhna. The project offers a wide range of services that make it a prime destination for leisure and enjoyment, ensuring luxury and sophistication for customers.

Within the total project area, 25 feddans are allocated for services, featuring a sandy beach completely free of rocks, perfect for swimming. The project includes expansive water bodies with a distinctive layout, water sports facilities, beautiful green spaces, a yacht marina, a children's play area, 12 swimming pools, a social club, a gym, and a spa.

Additionally, key amenities such as restaurants, cafes, a supermarket, and a clinic have been operational since 2017. The project also features the Aroma Hotel, offering premium hotel services for the chalets throughout the year.