GCC Post And Telecommunications Meet Kicks Off In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar hosted Wednesday the 30th Meeting of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) Committee for Under-Secretaries of Post and Telecommunications in Doha.

President of Qatar's Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) Engineer Ahmad Abdulla AlMuslemani, in a speech while chairing the meeting, said: "Cooperation in postal and telecommunications fields is of critical importance in light of the rapid digital transformations and technological advances the world is witnessing today. We look forward to fruitful discussions and valuable exchange of experiences and ideas that will contribute to achieving the desired goals. This meeting is part of ongoing efforts to enhance economic integration among the GCC States and to realize the shared vision of developing the telecommunications and postal sectors."

Hosting this meeting reflects the State of Qatar ongoing commitment to promoting cooperation among Gulf states. This meeting aims to enhance cooperation in the fields of post and telecommunications, exchange experiences and ideas to keep pace with the rapid developments in these vital sectors, contributing to digital transformation and sustainable development in the Gulf states.

The meeting discusses ways to develop telecommunications infrastructure and improve the quality of postal services. The meetings agenda also includes following up on decisions from previous meetings, such as roaming and restructuring of the Ministerial Committee for Digital Economy. Additionally, the meeting will explore cooperation in space technology and electronic applications, review outcomes of discussion sessions on digital topics, and formulate recommendations to strengthen cooperation among Gulf states in these vital areas.

The Head of Economic and Development Affairs Sector at the GCC General Secretariat Dr. Waleed bin Hassan Al Hosani noted the qualitative leap achieved by the GCC countries in the field of communications and post and their advanced positions in the indicators of the communications and information technology sector worldwide.

He pointed out that the committee meeting in Doha was an opportunity to discuss many important topics that are of significance to the Gulf citizen and contribute to advancing the process of cooperation between the GCC countries in this vital sector.

MENAFN25092024000067011011ID1108715016