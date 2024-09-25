Association Of Roman Catholic Women Priests To Ordain Priests, Deacons From Spain, France And U.S. In Rome On October 17

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roman Catholic Women Priests Are Leading the Church Now

Roman Catholic Women Priests offer hope to Catholics that women priests and deacons are here now available to serve a renewed, inclusive church of equals.

- Rev. Dr. Bridget Mary Meehan ARCWP

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Association of Roman Catholic Women Priests to Ordain Priests and Deacons from Spain, France and U.S. in Historic Ordination in Rome on October 17, 2024 to foster Gender Equality in Ordained Ministry in a Church for Everyone

While Vatican officials have taken a decision about the ordination of women deacons off the agenda of the Synod on Synodality in October, 2024, we come to Rome to ordain three women priests: Belen Repiso Carrillo from Spain and Anne La Tour and Mary Katherine Daniels from the United States and three deacons Loan Rocher from France, and Maria Teresa Ribeiro Rosa and Txus Garcia Pascual from Spain in Rome on October 17, 2024.

We come to Rome to offer hope to Catholics around the globe that women priests and deacons are here now available to serve a renewed, emerging church of equals.

We ask Pope Francis to engage in a“conversation in the Spirit” and to remove all barriers that excommunicate those who answer the Spirit's call to ordination.

Since 2002, the international Roman Catholic Women Priests Movement has been living our vocation in prophetic obedience to the Spirit by ordaining women as deacons, priests and bishops -contra legem- against Canon Law 1024 to foster the full equality of all who are called to ordained ministries. Women priests serve inclusive communities of equals in which all, including divorced and remarried, LGBTQ+ persons, are invited to receive sacraments. There are more than 270 persons located in 14 countries who have been ordained in this global movement.

Due to limited space at our venue, the media must register and receive confirmation in order to attend the ceremony.

Interviews with the Ordinands can be scheduled before or after the Ordination. To make arrangements, contact information is below.

Contacts;

Spanish and French:

Christina Moreira ARCWP: ..., +34676817226

English:

Bridget Mary Meehan ... +703-505-0004

Bridget Mary Meehan

Association of Roman Catholic Women Priests

+1 703-505-0004

...

