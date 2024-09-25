Priyanka Chopra Drops Stunning Pictures With Team Of The ‘Citadel’ Universe

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress-singer Priyanka Chopra took to her social handle and shared snapshots from the London premiere of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

Taking to her photo-sharing Instagram, Priyanka shared a powerful picture in which she was seen posing with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Italian actress Matilda De Angelis.

Priyanka captioned the post,“The Women and team of the Citadel Universe (with emoji of a knife, wine glasses and lips) Citadel (US), Citadel (India): Honey Bunny, Citadel (Italy) Diana'

In the pictures, Priyanka was seen in a stunning orange-colored gown, while Samantha donned a black dress and paired it with sheer pants and Matilda joined the company in a golden dress embellished with gold embroidery.

In other pictures, Priyanka shared a solo image of her while flaunting her powerful personality and in the other snapshot, the trio were seen laughing together.

Priyanka also shared a powerful group picture from the premiere in which all the makers of the 'Citadel Cinematic Universe' in one frame.

She also shared a candid picture with actress Matilda in which Priyanka was seen laughing like there was no tomorrow while Matilda smiled gently.

For the unversed, earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan attended the premiere of London, with the makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

On the work front, Priyanka has started her shoot shoot schedule for the upcoming season which features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles. The show was created by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.

Meanwhile, the premiere of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny is all set for November 7, 2024 which also features Kay Kay Menon, Sikandar Kher, Simran and Emma Canning in crucial roles.

'Citadel: Diana' will be based on another timeline that is set in the year 2030 in the city of Milan where an ex-agent Diana Cavelieri goes undercover to destroy a powerful enemy group known as Manticore.

The series will be streaming from October 10, 2024 on Prime Video.

–IANS

ays/