The Son-Rise Program® Virtual Start-Up: Transforming Autism Treatment From The Comfort Of Home

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SHEFFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Autism Center of America® is excited to announce its upcoming Son-Rise Program® Virtual Start-Up, a dynamic, immersive 5-day training designed to help parents and caregivers support their child with autism from the comfort of their own home. Scheduled from October 7th – 11th, 2024, this course offers a unique opportunity for families worldwide to gain the tools and insights needed to unlock their child's full potential.

A Unique Approach to Autism Treatment:

The Son-Rise Program® is recognized globally for its revolutionary and respectful approach to autism therapy, one that emphasizes joining a child in their world, understanding their behaviors, and encouraging their growth through love, acceptance, and play. The program focuses on building meaningful relationships, fostering communication, and creating a nurturing learning environment that is both fun and engaging for the child.

“What makes The Son-Rise Program stand out is our belief in respecting and understanding each child, celebrating their progress, and providing a space where they feel safe, loved, and motivated to grow,” says Amanda Louison, CEO of Autism Treatment Center of America.“This program helps parents become a solid foundation for their child's journey, both emotionally and developmentally.”

What You'll Learn in the Virtual Start-Up Course:

Over five transformative days, participants will gain essential tools and strategies to help their child with autism thrive. Through live Zoom sessions led by expert Son-Rise Program teachers, parents will learn how to:

- Encourage their child's communication and social skills development.

- Approach and manage stimming behaviors, such as hand flapping, spinning, or verbal repetitions.

- Build an optimal learning environment that reduces sensory overload.

- Foster a deep connection and understanding of their child's world.

- Set personalized goals using The Son-Rise Program Developmental Model.

Real-Life Impact:

The Son-Rise Program has been life-changing for thousands of families across the globe. From parents who witness their child saying "I love you" for the first time, to families celebrating their child's new ability to communicate and build relationships, the success stories are endless.

One parent shared,“The Son-Rise Program Start-Up gave me the tools I needed to effect real change in my son's life. It transformed the way I understand him, and I'm now able to help him grow in ways I never thought possible.”

Who Should Attend?

The Son-Rise Program Virtual Start-Up is perfect for parents, caregivers, and professionals who are seeking a deeper understanding of autism and want to implement effective, compassionate strategies in their child's life. Whether your child is just beginning their autism journey or you've been working with them for years, this program offers valuable insights and tools tailored to each unique family situation.

Event Details:

- Dates: October 7th – 11th, 2024

- Time: 8:30/9 AM – 3/5 PM ET (UTC-5)

- Course Fee: $1,000

- Click Here to Register

Join us and discover how you can create a safe, nurturing space where your child can thrive, grow, and connect with the world around them.

About Autism Treatment Center of America:

Autism Treatment Center of America is home of The Son-Rise Program, an internationally recognized autism treatment and education center that has helped thousands of families from around the world. Founded in 1974, The Son-Rise Program teaches parents and professionals how to implement unique, powerful techniques to help children with autism achieve extraordinary progress in all areas of learning, development, communication, and social interaction.

