ORBA Welcomes The Government’S Announcement On Building A New Highway In The GTA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Feasibility study for a Highway 401 tunnel expressway is the first step to relieve congestion in the region

Mississauga, ON, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Road Builders' Association (ORBA) applauds the government's bold decision to explore the of a tunnel under Highway 401, the busiest corridor in North America. This forward-thinking initiative reflects the government's commitment to investing in Ontario's future by addressing its critical needs, ensuring its economic progress.

“The Association and its members are thrilled to see continued commitment to transportation infrastructure under the leadership of Premier Ford and Minister Sarkaria,” said Walid Abou-Hamde, Chief Executive Officer, ORBA.“Our members are ready to build, and only by working together, we can deliver on today's announcement.”

Highway 401 is a vital artery for commuters, businesses, and the movement of goods, connecting communities and driving economic growth across Ontario. The exploration of a tunnel under this key corridor demonstrates the government's recognition of the urgency to expand Ontario's roads and highway network in response to a growing population, economic pressures and to enable much-needed housing development.

ORBA has long advocated for common-sense solutions to fighting gridlock centered on building new roads and highways, in conjunction with public transit. The Association's members will continue partnering with government and industry stakeholders to realize the government's historic investment in transportation infrastructure across the province.

-30-

About the Ontario Road Builders Association:

The Ontario Road Builders' Association (ORBA) is the voice of the transportation infrastructure sector in Ontario. Our members build provincial and municipal roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure across the province. The road building sector directly and indirectly supports 56,000 workers, and over $5.5Bn in annual GDP impact. To learn more about ORBA, visit

CONTACT: Steven Crombie Ontario Road Builders' Association (ORBA) +1 (647) 991-8449 ...