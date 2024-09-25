Stem Ciders' Hosts Great American Cider Friends Tap Takeover In Denver

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Great American Cider Friends October 9 - 12 at Stem Ciders RiNo

Celebrate Cider Making its Debut at the Great American Beer Festival Competition

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stem Ciders is opening its RiNo taproom to its friends and favorites for Great American Cider Friends taking place from October 9 to 12. This inaugural celebration will showcase award-winning cideries from across the country and marks a historic milestone as cider is included for the first time in the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition.

Kicking off on October 9, Stem Ciders will transform its vibrant RiNo taproom into a hub of cider exploration. Attendees will enjoy live music, trivia night, exclusive tastings, games, and limited-edition releases over the four-day event. This unique experience highlights the fearless innovation and community spirit of the craft cider world, inviting both seasoned cider enthusiasts and newcomers to immerse themselves in the boundless possibilities of cider.

Great American Cider Friends will feature educational guided tastings and pairing experiences, presenting a diverse array of award-winning cideries from across the nation. Don't miss this opportunity to explore the rich and evolving world of craft cider.

“We are honored to be celebrating cider's inclusion into the GABF competition lineup with our cider friends and favorites,” said Patrick Combs, Director of Liquids at Stem Ciders.“This historic week is about sharing our love for craft cider - and naturally, we had to bring our Great American Cider Friends together at Stem Ciders RiNo.”

Featured at Great American Cider Friends:

As part of the multi-day event, kick off with an exclusive guided Pommeau Barrel Tasting led by Stem Ciders' Head Cider Maker Shane Sheridan and Director of Liquids Patrick Combs. Guests will sample a selection of limited release Pommeau from Stem Ciders, while Shane provides insights into the intricate cider-making process and Stem's dedication to quality and creativity. The week will feature an impressive lineup of award-winning cideries, and the first 40 guests each day will receive a commemorative Great American Cider Friends glass.

Great American Cider Friends is free to attend and open to all. Each day offers a new adventure into the world of cider, from traditional apple blends to experimental, boundary-pushing flavors. Whether you're a long-time cider enthusiast or simply curious, join us in exploring the world of cider and discovering what makes Stem Ciders truly unique.

For more information, or to RSVP for Great American Cider Friends event, visit Stem Ciders' website and follow us on Instagram: @StemCiders and @StemCidersRiNo

RSVP and learn more about Great American Cider Friends:

About Stem Ciders

Stem Ciders is a top 25 cidery in the U.S. and the largest cidery in Colorado. Based in Lafayette, CO, Stem Ciders distributes dry-focused craft ciders to 20 US states, ships directly to consumers across 38 states, and exports to Canada and Japan. With "The World is Your Orchard" as its mantra and using fresh-pressed apple juice from the Pacific Northwest, Stem seeks to pay homage to traditional cider making while also redefining what is possible in contemporary ciders. As part of the Wilding Brands Portfolio, Stem's superpower is creating completely unique ciders that capture the palates of wine drinkers, craft beer drinkers, and consumers seeking alternative beverages in the alcohol space. Learn more about Stem Ciders at stemciders

About Wilding Brands

Wilding Brands, headquartered in Lafayette, Colorado, combines a rich heritage of adventure, creativity, innovative spirit, and entrepreneurial excellence to transform the craft beverage and restaurant industry. A“wilding,” by definition refers to a seedling, especially that of an apple tree, that's descended from a cultivated variety. Something new, wild, and uninhibited born from something deliberate. At Wilding Brands, we take this to heart, and passionately forge our own path and find limitless possibilities.

Explore our portfolio of high-growth, innovative craft beverage brands and concept restaurants: Stem Ciders, Howdy Beer, Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom & Restaurant, Acerage, and Ghost Box Pizza.

