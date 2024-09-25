Kevin Smith Consulting Provides Sales And Marketing Tips For Smbs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kevin Smith Consulting - The Sales and Marketing Playbook

Kevin Smith Consulting launches a free weekly newsletter offering actionable sales and marketing strategies for small business owners.

WEST NORRITON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kevin Smith Consulting , a sales and marketing consulting firm for small business owners , announced the official launch of The Sales and Marketing Playbook , a free weekly video newsletter that provides small business owners, regardless of their industry, with actionable and tactical advice that they can implement immediately to help drive sales.“I've taken my 20 years of experience running an enterprise business in parallel with growing my own small business, Kevin Smith Transportation Group, and I've catalogued each and every sales and marketing strategy we use today,” said Kevin Smith, Owner & CEO of Kevin Smith Consulting.“Imagine having access to tactical strategies that are successfully being tested and used tin real-time.”Small business owners can sign up for free at Kevin Smith Consulting and then each week they will receive a single email that will provide them with a training video whose tactics can literally be implemented the same day. The bonus value is then watching Kevin Smith in an exclusive Facebook Group only for members of the Sales and Marketing Playbook while he breaks down the video and discusses its applications in the real world. Want to know how it applies to your business? Questions can be submitted in advance!“Think of it this way,” said Mr. Smith.“Instead of reading or watching strategies based in theory, the Sales and Marketing Playbook provides 'behind the paywall' access to actionable strategies that are being implemented by my own companies and every client of Kevin Smith Consulting.”For more information on Kevin Smith Consulting or to sign up for the free Sales and Marketing Playbook, visit .About Kevin Smith ConsultingLaunched in 2023, Kevin Smith began consulting informally in 2015. His focus is on helping small business owners across the country drive sustainable, exponential growth by providing tactical, actionable strategies that can be implemented immediately. Clients have access to more than 200 sales and marketing strategy videos along with a proprietary workshop strategy session he calls Office Hours.Media ContactKevin SmithKevin Smith Consulting...610.888.3602

