Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Mobile Surveillance Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Mobile Video Surveillance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The mobile video surveillance market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.29 billion in 2023 to $2.46 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to integration with analytics and AI, security concerns and public safety, urbanization and infrastructure development, law enforcement and military applications, event security and crowd management.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The mobile video surveillance market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for cloud-based solutions, cost reduction and scalability, transportation and logistics management, rise in remote working and monitoring, security concerns and threats.

Growth Driver Of The Mobile Video Surveillance Market

Rising criminal activities are expected to propel the mobile video surveillance market going forward. Criminal activities refer to an act of crime that is prohibited by criminal law and that consists of the manifestation of physical behavior or mental elements to execute the crime. It is a serious, punishable offence under the law of the state or country. Mobile video surveillance helps to find crime events in public places and also captures live public events, thus, a rise in criminal activities will accelerate the demand for mobile surveillance solutions.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Mobile Video Surveillance Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems Inc., Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd., Avigilon Corporation, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Seon Design Inc., Pro-Vigil Inc., Strongwatch Corporation, Rosco Inc., BriefCam Ltd., Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., Aditya Infotech Ltd., Genetec Inc., Safety Vision LLC, Maryland Security Professionals, Apollo Video Technology, Floatograph Technologies LLC, Maxxess Systems Inc., Evolv Technologies, DynaColor, Webgate, Motorola Solutions, Tiandy Technologies, Allegion, Dnake, Jovision, Xiamen Leading Optics Co. Ltd., Ava Group, RFHIC Corporation, Anaren Inc., Tokyo Denki Kagaku Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha, KYOCERA AVX Corporation, Johanson Technology Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size?

Major companies operating in the mobile video surveillance market are developing innovative products such as video door phones to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. A video door phone is a communication device that enables visual and audio communication between individuals at a front door or gate and those inside a building.

How Is The Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Segmented?

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Service

2) By Vertical: Law Enforcement, Industrial, Military and Defense, First Responders, Transportation

3) By Application: Railways, Buses, Transport Vehicles, Police Vehicles, Drones

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Mobile Video Surveillance Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Mobile Video Surveillance Market Definition

Mobile video surveillance refers to a cellular surveillance system that allows live and recorded video through an integrated motherboard within one portable housing. It helps to monitor the video in real-time. They are used to prevent theft, violence, and vandalism.

The main offerings of mobile video surveillance are hardware, software and service. Hardware refers to the physical component that is required for a computer to function. The various verticals involved are law enforcement, industrial, military and defense, first responders and transportation and applications involved are railways, buses, transport vehicles, police vehicles and drone.

Mobile Video Surveillance Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global mobile video surveillance market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Mobile Video Surveillance Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mobile video surveillance market size, mobile video surveillance market drivers and trends and mobile video surveillance market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

