Telangana Launches Skill Training Programme For Jobs In BFSI Sector

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 25 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday launched skill training for Services & Insurance (BFSI) sector and stated that his is focussing on skill development to address the problem of unemployment.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has entered into an agreement with the BSFI Consortium to meet the demand for IT & ITES professionals in the BFSI Sector, by integrating industry-specific knowledge into undergraduate programmes to empower students with industry-relevant skills.

The pilot project will be rolled out in 20 non-engineering and 18 engineering colleges, mostly autonomous.

The coursework will be implemented for 10,000 students, 5000 engineering and 5000 non-engineering), on a pilot basis and to be supported initially by CSR partners EQUIPPP.

The inception batch of 2024-25 will be provided teaching and training at no cost to the student or government.

The Chief Minister said Telangana witnessed a huge jump in unemployment during the last 10 years. There are about 60 lakh unemployed in the state.

He said said even after his government provide two lakh jobs as promised in the elections, the unemployment problem will remain be solved as youth will not get jobs without requisite skills. For this reason, the government took the initiative to offer skill development programmes for job aspirants.

Stating that three lakh students are graduating out of college every year in the state, he said they were not getting job opportunities due to a lack of skills to meet the industrial requirements.

The state government's mission is to provide skilled youth to the world. He voiced concern that some youth got addicted to drugs due to a lack of jobs and employment opportunities. He said few engineering graduate students were among those caught recently with drugs.

Stating the responsibility of eradicating the drug menace in the state, he said the creation of employment opportunities is the need of the hour to rescue youth from drug abuse.

As part of skilling initiatives, 65 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are being upgraded into Advanced Technology Centres in collaboration with Tata Technologies. All it is will be upgraded as ATCs in the next two years. The government is also focusing on strengthening engineering colleges.

He warned that permissions for engineering colleges would be revoked if they failed to maintain minimum educational standards. The government also plans to upgrade the Polytechnic colleges in the state.

He said the recently established Young India Skill University will provide skill development training to the youth. Hyderabad will not only be transformed into an education hub but also a destination for skill development training.

“Our vision is to promote Hyderabad as a destination for technical skills and a cosmopolitan city on the world stage. For this the government is seeking cooperation from all,” he said.

He said the government will establish Sports University and Sports Academy next year and promote Telangana as a role model for the country.

Asserting that alumni of Hyderabad Public School have become CEOs of top companies in the world, he said the government will seek their cooperation to take the state forward on the path of development.

Revanth Reddy claimed that within three months after coming to power, the Congress government gave appointment orders to 30,000 recruited persons.

The Chief Minister said the government has already issued a notification to fill 35,000 vacancies in various departments and also decided to fill another 35,000 vacancies in the next two or three months.