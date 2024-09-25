Get Cover Launches Technology Portal, Transforming Warranty Solutions For Businesses And Consumers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Get Cover's New Portal Offers Seamless Warranty Management for Customers and Partners Alike

Advanced Features and Enhance Efficiency Across the Warranty Solutions Ecosystem

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Cover , an insurtech leader in the warranty sector, proudly announces the launch of its proprietary Warranty Solutions Portal. This innovative is designed to simplify the management of warranty services, including service contracts and protection plans, providing customers with a seamless way to handle claims and repairs. With its advanced features and user-friendly design, the Warranty Solutions Portal sets a new standard for efficiency, customer experience, and data security - addressing long-standing industry challenges and enhancing the overall customer journey.

“Our vision was to reimagine the experience of managing warranty solutions, such as service contracts and protection plans, creating a platform that simplifies the often confusing processes of claims and repairs while enhancing transparency and trust,” said Brett Lassig, President at Get Cover.“Our Warranty Solutions Portal marks a transformative leap forward, empowering customers to independently manage their warranties with real-time updates and automated claims while providing our partners with integrated access to critical information. Together, we are setting a new industry standard for efficiency and customer engagement.”

With consumers seeking more personalized and flexible options, businesses are pivoting toward tech-driven solutions that offer greater ease of use and customization. Get Cover's new Warranty Solutions Portal aligns with these shifting demands, offering a modern solution designed to provide tailored access, seamless operations, and advanced security:

User Access Roles for Optimal Management

The Warranty Solutions Portal offers tailored access based on user roles, providing a customized experience that caters to the specific needs of each stakeholder in the warranty ecosystem:



Get Cover Administrator: Full control over warranties and claims management.

Dealers: Direct partners responsible for selling warranties to customers.

Resellers: Partners of dealers who sell warranties on their behalf.

Customers: End users who purchase warranties and file claims. Service/Repair Providers: Entities providing repair services to customers.



Revolutionary Simplicity Meets Powerful Functionality

The Warranty Solutions Portal combines streamlined operations with powerful automation, taking the complexity out of managing warranties. Customers can now easily file claims, track repairs, and receive real-time updates on their devices.



Self-Service, Reimagined: Customers can manage their entire warranty process independently, from filing a claim to monitoring repairs, all from one easy-to-use interface. Instant Notifications: Stay updated every step of the way with automatic, real-time notifications for claims and repairs.

Seamless for Businesses, Effortless for Customers

Get Cover's Warranty Solutions Portal elevates the customer experience and enhances business operations. Dealers, resellers, and service providers can now access information instantly, speeding up decision-making and improving overall efficiency.



Automated Processes: Claims approvals and renewals are now automated, eliminating manual tasks and reducing errors. Real-Time Access: Users can access critical information anytime, anywhere, with instant, up-to-date insights.

Enhanced Data Security and Compliance

In an increasingly digital world, security is everything. The Warranty Solutions Portal offers cutting-edge encryption and secure storage, ensuring that customer data and warranty records are protected at all times.



Secure Data Storage: All warranty documents, customer records, and repair logs are securely stored, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and safeguarding sensitive information. Comprehensive Audit Trail: The system tracks and records every action taken within the platform, providing full accountability and enabling thorough audits when necessary.

Scalability and Integration

Built to grow with your business, the Warranty Solutions Portal offers effortless scalability with integration capabilities ensuring smooth collaboration with third-party suppliers, repair networks, insurance partners, and ERP/CRM systems, enabling an uninterrupted flow of information.



Scalable for Growth: Easily accommodates new warranty programs, customers, and partners as your business expands.

Seamless Integration: The portal integrates with third-party suppliers, repair networks, and business systems, enhancing operational efficiency. Real-Time Tracking and Visibility: Both customers and partners can monitor the warranty process in real time, building trust and eliminating uncertainty.



Learn more about Get Cover's Warranty Solutions Portal at

About Get Cover

Get Cover, a subsidiary of NFG, a global private investment firm, is a leading innovator in the warranty and insurance technology space. Focused on transforming the warranty management process, Get Cover delivers cutting-edge, automated solutions that streamline claims, enhance operational efficiency, and provide real-time access for dealers, resellers, service providers, and customers. With a strong commitment to data security and transparency, Get Cover's Warranty Solutions Portal is designed to support business growth, while ensuring compliance and scalability in a constantly evolving market. NFG specializes in private equity and structured finance investments across multiple sectors including insurance, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and real estate with offices located in Geneva, London and Los Angeles.

