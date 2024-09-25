Sencha Introduces Two Groundbreaking Tools For Developers: Reext And Rapid Ext JS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sencha , a global leader in enterprise-grade application development tools, announces the launch of two innovative products: ReExt

and Rapid Ext JS . These new tools meet the growing demands of development teams by enabling the efficient creation of complex, data-driven applications. Designed for modern enterprises, these solutions reduce development time and costs, allowing organizations to deliver scalable web applications faster.

Sencha

Sencha

Continue Reading

"ReExt and Rapid Ext JS offer unmatched flexibility and efficiency in enterprise app development. ReExt integrates over 140 Ext JS UI components into React, while Rapid Ext JS simplifies development with an intuitive low-code interface," said Stephen Strake, GM at Sencha.

Why Use ReExt?

ReExt

allows developers to seamlessly integrate

Sencha Ext JS components

into React applications, speeding up the development of high-performance, data-driven user interfaces. ReExt makes it easy to create modern, responsive applications without sacrificing speed or functionality.



Faster UI Development : Reuse powerful Ext JS components in React to build complex UIs quickly.

Streamlined Performance : Achieve superior performance and scalability for enterprise-grade applications. Seamless Integration : ReExt works with the latest versions of React and Ext JS 7.x, ensuring compatibility and smooth operation.

Why Use Rapid

Ext JS?

Rapid Ext JS is a low-code solution that streamlines the development of Ext JS applications. As a Visual Studio Code extension, it significantly cuts down on manual coding, enabling teams to build feature-rich applications faster without compromising on quality. Pre-built templates and components further accelerate the development process.

Rapid Ext JS accelerates application development by minimizing manual coding. Its low-code interface lets developers focus on innovation, while pre-built templates and components streamline and speed up the development process.



Low-Code Simplicity : With a drag-and-drop interface, Rapid Ext JS empowers developers to create applications faster, even without extensive coding. Boost Productivity : Accelerate your workflow with pre-built templates, themes, and 140+ components, enabling quick configuration and real-time previews.

Experience the Future of App Development

Both ReExt and Rapid Ext JS are available for a 30-day free trial. Developers can download these tools from the Sencha website and explore how they can transform their development process.

For more information, visit

.

For more information about ReExt, visit

Text> more information about Rapid Ext JS, visit

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Sencha and IDERA, Inc.

Sencha, part of IDERA, Inc., is a leading provider of enterprise-grade development tools that help organizations build complex, data-driven applications faster and more efficiently. Trusted by over 10,000 customers, including 60% of the Fortune 100, Sencha's solutions drive innovation and success in the modern enterprise.

IDERA, Inc. delivers B2B software tools that enable technical users to do more with less, from database and application developers to DevOps teams. With over 100,000 customers worldwide, including more than 90% of the Fortune 500, IDERA and its brands provide trusted solutions for building, managing, and optimizing complex IT environments.

Contact: Stephen Strake

General Manager, Sencha

Inquiries

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#a89b909b9f919ce8cdc5c9c1c49cd8da86cbc7c5" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected]

+1 (650) 299-9550

SOURCE Sencha Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In Text>GET STARTED