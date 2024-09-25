Media reports India investigating Netflix due to racial discrimination allegations

(MENAFN) The Indian is reportedly investigating following claims of racial discrimination and other alleged violations, according to a Reuters report. The inquiry stems from an email sent by New Delhi's Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which is under the of Home Affairs, to Nandini Mehta, a former executive at Netflix, in July. The email raised concerns about the company’s conduct in India, specifically citing issues related to visa and tax violations, as well as other malpractices.



The communication indicated that the Indian authorities had received information regarding Netflix’s potential engagement in "visa violations, illegal structures, tax evasion, and incidents of racial discrimination" while conducting its operations in the country. Mehta, who left Netflix in 2020, has publicly stated that she is pursuing legal action against the company in the United States for alleged "wrongful termination" and claims of "racial and gender discrimination." Netflix has denied these allegations in court, asserting that Mehta was terminated for misusing her corporate credit card for personal expenses.



In addition to the ongoing investigation, Netflix is facing backlash for its recent series, ‘IC 814 – The Kandahar Hijack,’ which was released last month. The show, based on the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, has drawn criticism for its portrayal of the terrorists, failing to adequately clarify their identities, which has sparked outrage among viewers.



As Netflix navigates these multifaceted challenges in India, the implications for its operations in one of its key international markets could be significant. The investigation and the legal disputes highlight the growing scrutiny that global companies face regarding their practices and representations, especially in culturally sensitive regions. The outcomes of these inquiries and legal battles may influence Netflix's future strategies and its approach to content creation in India and beyond.

