HP Strengthens Workforce Experience Platform With Acquisition Of Vyopta

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP today announced it has acquired Vyopta , an Austin based provider of collaboration management solutions, offering analytics and monitoring for large, unified communications and collaboration (UC) networks. Vyopta brings extensive expertise and infrastructure to turbocharge the development of HP's Workforce Experience and provide customers with more insights and capabilities.

The HP Workforce Experience Platform, launched earlier this year, is designed to improve the employee experience and simplify IT management by giving customers control over their digital ecosystem from a single pane of glass. Today's news marks the next step in the Platform journey to create a more comprehensive workplace view for customers and set HP further apart from competitors.

“With the addition of Vyopta's unique capabilities, HP has a tremendous opportunity to unlock fulfilling employee experiences and meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Faisal Masud, President, HP Digital Services.“Vyopta has revolutionized the way organizations deliver collaboration experiences by providing contextual intelligence, unified visibility, and actionable alerts across a wide range of business collaboration applications, devices, and infrastructure. Together, we will deliver more AI-driven, streamlined, and comprehensive insights that enable an agile, resilient, and productive workforce.”

This acquisition will accelerate HP's existing platform strategy and expand its capabilities to include space and application management, offering customers:



Enhanced Fleet Management with Vyopta as a core feature that provides multi-vendor monitoring, analytics, space utilization and occupancy tracking, and planning insights.

End-to-End Insights based on telemetry captured from on premises and cloud collaboration technologies to deliver visibility across devices, applications, infrastructure, and networks and proactive troubleshooting, recommendations, and data-driven workplace decisions.

AI-Powered Platform with accelerated Managed Collaboration Solutions integration and enriched datasets for employee experience management. Rebuilt SaaS Platform using a modern microservices architecture with improved integrations, scalability, and security

Vyopta was founded in 2007 and transforms how organizations deliver exceptional collaboration experiences by providing contextual intelligence, unified visibility, and actionable alerts for business collaboration applications, devices, and infrastructure.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: .

