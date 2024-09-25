Aalia Collection Announces Grand Opening Of Its Exclusive Multi-Bedroom Aalia Villas, Anjuna, Goa

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September, Goa – The Aalia Collection is delighted to announce the grand opening of its exclusive multi-bedroom villas, offering a luxurious retreat in the heart of the vibrant Anjuna, Goa.



The property under the hospitality segment of JPL Group's Aalia Collection has stunning villas designed to provide a serene escape amidst lush greenery and swaying palms, blending modern luxury with traditional Goan charm. The JPL Group, along with luxury realty has diverse interests in hospitality, floriculture, education and solar power, all under the able leadership of their experienced and dynamic Chairman, Mr. Aditya Paul Lakhanpal.



Each villa at Aalia Villas features spacious interiors, private pools, and picturesque outdoor lounging areas, ensuring an indulgent and tranquil stay. Among the niche stay offerings at Aalia Villas, Casa Anya stands out as a charming three-bedroom property that has its own private pool, combining opulence with tranquillity. Each spacious bedroom is elegantly decorated, featuring an ensuite bath, while the master bathroom also boasts a jacuzzi and an outdoor shower. The villa's exquisite lounge seamlessly connects to a private pool and landscaped garden, providing a perfect blend of privacy and serenity. Guests can also enjoy a fully equipped kitchen and a spacious dining area, making Casa Anya an ideal choice for unforgettable luxury and relaxation.



Casa Amana, a luxurious, four-bedroom, private-pool villa, offers delightful views overlooking paddy fields. With its Balinese-inspired design, including a floating drawing room and a partial wrap-around pool with a jacuzzi, Casa Amana provides a blend of indulgence and relaxation. Each bedroom features an ensuite bathroom. The fully equipped kitchen allows for home-cooked meals that can be enjoyed in the private dining room, facilitating socialising and relaxation. Casa Amana invites guests to experience a unique blend of opulence and comfort, providing a truly memorable stay.



"Aalia Villas doesn't just provide its guests with accommodations but offers them experiences to create memories for a lifetime. These range from immersive culinary experiences, wellness retreats, rejuvenating spa treatments, and unwinding by the pool to cultural explorations that capture the essence of Goa.", says Aditya Lakhanpal, Chairman of the JPL Group.



The hospitality team at Aalia Collection caters to all preferences of the Goan tourist - from scrumptious poolside brunches to transformative journeys with seasoned yoga practitioners involving personalised sound and drum healing sessions. Revitalising spa treatments are a must here, after which guests can embark upon a culinary adventure of discovering the finest coastal cruising that the state has to offer.



Mr. Kavinder Besoya, COO Aalia Collection says, "At Aalia Villas, we aim to redefine the concept of luxury hospitality in Goa by blending bespoke services with the vibrant spirit of the region. We have curated an experience that goes beyond traditional offerings, catering to the tastes of our guests along with butler services. We are thrilled to invite guests to discover this unique stay and immerse themselves in the beauty of Anjuna."



Located just a short distance from the serene shores of Anjuna Beach, Aalia Villas allows its guests to enjoy the Goan nightlife, pristine beaches, shops, and local restaurants, all within close proximity. With stunning views of the Arabian Sea and the soothing sounds of the waves, each villa provides a tranquil sanctuary for an unforgettable coastal getaway.



About Aalia Villas Anjuna:



Aalia Villas, part of the Aalia Collection by the JPL Group, offers an opulent retreat in Anjuna, Goa. These multi-bedroom, terracotta-tiled villas feature modern amenities such as private pools, jacuzzis, and picturesque lounging areas. From rejuvenating spa treatments to culinary delights, Aalia Villas offers its guests indulgent experiences that blend traditional Goan charm with contemporary luxury.

