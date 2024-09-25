Aqualogic NT Ltd Revolutionizes The MEP Industry By Providing A Comprehensive Portfolio Of MEP Materials

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Founded by James McAlpine, is set to revolutionize the MEP by providing a comprehensive portfolio of MEP materials at a more competitive price point, with greater capacity than current leading players. FasterCapital is pleased to announce the acceptance of Aqualogic NT Ltd into its LaunchUp Program. Aqualogic NT Ltd is based in Scotland, United Kingdom and is currently raising $2.5M.



Through its LaunchUp Program, FasterCapital will provide Aqualogic NT Ltd with comprehensive support, including mentorship, networking opportunities, and assistance in raising capital. With FasterCapital's backing, Aqualogic NT Ltd is poised to disrupt the MEP Industry and drive innovation in construction materials and systems.



Bashar Hamood, Managing Director of FasterCapital, commented, "Aqualogic NT Ltd's vision aligns perfectly with our mission to support and nurture promising startups. We look forward to working closely with the team to help them achieve their goals and reach their full potential."



James McAlpine, Founder of Aqualogic NT Ltd, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "Joining forces with FasterCapital will provide us with the resources and expertise needed to bring our vision to life. We are confident that with their support, we can successfully raise the necessary capital to launch our company and establish ourselves as a leader in the industry."

