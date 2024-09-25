ISC Kick Starts Winter Khel Mahotsav 2024 With U17 Football Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian Sports Centre, the apex body of the Embassy of India for sports has launched its ISC Winter Khel Mahotsav 2024, which includes various sports activities that will be held in the coming four months.

The season of sports activities and tournaments kick started on the September 20 with a U17 at Meshaf in which more than 120 children participated.

ISC president EP Abdulrahiman, during the press mentioned that at least 10 events, like U17 Football tournament, Box tournament and coaching for ladies, Kabaddi, Swimming, Badminton, Throwball, Volleyball, Masters Athletics, E-Football, Baasketball etc shall be organized for the community as part of the Khel Mahotsav.

The organizing committee chairman for the Khel Mahotsav Mibu Jose Nettikkadan said that the events are planned and scheduled in a way to encourage and ensure participation of the women and children. The press conference was also attended by ISC General Secretary Nihad Ali, Secretary Pradeip Pillai and Managing Committee Member Parvinder Bhurji.

ISC had launched a volunteers wing and technical support team for each sport to effectively conduct various sports activities and tournaments throughout the year. The volunteers meet was organized on September 16 where a new logo and t-shirts for the volunteers were launched by Sachin Dinkar Shankpal, First secretary of the Indian Embassy in Doha.