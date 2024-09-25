Nepal sees surge in import of electric vehicles in new fiscal year

(MENAFN) Nepal has experienced a remarkable surge in the of electric vehicles, with a reported increase of over 78 percent during the initial two months of the current fiscal year, which began in mid-July. According to customs data, a total of 1,602 electric cars were imported into the country by mid-September, compared to 898 during the same period in the previous fiscal year (2023-24). Notably, 1,125 of these were sourced from China, reflecting the growing popularity of electric cars in the South Asian nation.



The trend toward electric vehicles has been gaining momentum in Nepal over the past few years. In the fiscal year 2023-24 alone, the country imported a total of 11,701 electric cars, with 8,065 coming from Chinese manufacturers. This shift in consumer preference was clearly demonstrated at Nepal's largest auto show held in Kathmandu at the end of August and early September, where electric vehicles dominated the exhibition. The NADA Automobiles Association of Nepal, which organized the event, reported that most bookings were made for electric vehicles, indicating a strong market demand.



Rabindra Prasad Pyakurel, an information officer at the Rasuwa Customs Office, highlighted the increased activity at the Rasuwagadhi border crossing with China, noting a significant uptick in electric vehicle imports. He stated that local auto distributors are responding to the heightened demand by importing electric vehicles based on the orders they received during the recent auto expo. This trend signals not only a shift towards more sustainable transportation options but also a growing economic relationship between Nepal and China in the automotive sector.



The increasing adoption of electric vehicles in Nepal aligns with global trends emphasizing sustainability and environmental consciousness. As the country moves towards a greener transportation future, the substantial rise in electric vehicle imports is indicative of changing consumer preferences and the potential for a more sustainable automotive market. The ongoing support from auto distributors and the positive reception at auto shows will likely contribute to the continued growth of electric vehicle adoption in the region.

