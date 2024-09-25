Mccoy Mart To Grow Its Community To Over 50,000+ Construction Professionals By FY 24 - 25

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 25th September 2024 – McCoy Mart, a procurement for professionals (Builders & contractors, fabricators, turnkey architects and interior professionals) specializing in construction and building materials, announces its expansion plans and projections for the fiscal year 2024-2025. McCoy Mart is known for serving builders, developers, contractors, architects, and interior designers under one platform. The platform has 25,000+ construction professionals already on board and is set to expand its to 50,000+ by FY 24 - 25, doubling its community of construction professionals.



"By growing the community to 50,000+ professionals on our platform, we aim to provide construction professionals an ease of access to all trusted brands of construction materials. This will make McCoy Mart the go-to platform for those in the industry for all their construction material needs. As we expand, the focus remains on bridging the digital gap, adding convenience in procuring construction materials, and making the entire process more seamless, ensuring better outcomes for all our users," said Amit Malhotra, Founder and CEO, McCoy Mart.



The building products market in India is valued at $45 billion and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% through 2028, according to a report by EY Parthenon. Despite the growth, the sector continues to face challenges like fragmented supply chains, limited digital integration, and inconsistent product availability at different locations.



McCoy Mart is addressing these challenges by digitizing the procurement process. It offers a unique mix of material procurement and lead-generation services for construction professionals. Today, the company's procurement platform provides delivery of over



50,000+ construction and building materials from 350+ brands at wholesale prices, along with its lead generation service designed to help construction professionals connect with the right stakeholders.



"At McCoy Mart, we're addressing these issues by simplifying the construction material procurement and making this process faster for construction professionals through our digital solutions. We are confident that by leveraging technology, we can enable more and more construction professionals to easily source materials, and hire experts quickly and with ease," said Rahul Sahani, Co-Founder and COO, McCoy Mart.



Founded in 2019 by Amit Malhotra, a Harvard Business School alumnus with over 30 years of industry experience and Rahul Sahani, a tech expert with 18 years of experience, including his tenure at Ex Quilo, which was later acquired by PeopleStrong. McCoy Group exited their 50% shareholding in McCoy Soudal, an Indo-Belgium JV in 2022.



McCoy Mart aims to revolutionize India's traditionally manual and fragmented procurement processes in the construction material industry. More than just a procurement platform, it aspires to build a comprehensive ecosystem-a one-stop platform for all construction and building materials. Over the past 5 years, McCoy Mart has focused on understanding the market, establishing and building partnerships with leading brands and customers in the construction material industry.





About McCoy Mart:



McCoy Mart is a tech enabled platform, operates under the umbrella of the McCoy Group, a diversified entity with a strong presence across industries such as silicones, architectural hardware and construction materials. That facilitates construction material procurement and credit from third-party for businesses and professionals in construction industry (Builders & contractors, fabricators, turnkey architects and interior professionals)



We are elevating the buying experience to the next level by end-to-end tech enablement of the supply chain, reducing delivery time, ensuring quality and genuine material by sourcing directly from brands, building transparency by tech enabled tracking and communication of deliveries, reducing hassle of maintaining multiple vendors, and all this with better prices.

