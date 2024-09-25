Memorandum Signed On Establishment Of Twinning Center For Cyber Diplomacy In Azerbaijan
A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between
Azerbaijan's Special Communication and Information Security State
Service (SCSI), the Institute for Development and Diplomacy, and
Romania's National Research and Development Institute for
Informatics ("ICI Bucharest"), Azernews
reports.
The memorandum, signed during the International conference on
Cyber diplomacy held for the first time in Azerbaijan, outlines the
establishment of a Twinning Center for cyber Diplomacy. The center
will focus on research, education, and capacity-building in cyber
diplomacy, aiming to foster international cooperation in
information security and digital governance.
As part of the agreement, HRITDX will provide administrative and
strategic support for the center's activities, with trainers
engaged for capacity-building efforts. The Institute for
Development and Diplomacy will assist in creating joint scientific
publications, facilitating academic cooperation, and organizing
cyber diplomacy trainings. Meanwhile, ICI Bucharest will contribute
by coordinating scientific programs and projects, while sharing
expertise in cyber diplomacy education and research.
At the signing ceremony, the parties discussed the future
activities and projects of the Twinning Center. They emphasized
plans to develop joint educational programs, seminars, and training
courses on cyber diplomacy and information security. Additionally,
they agreed to exchange knowledge and expertise in the field.
The memorandum was signed by Major General Allahveran Ismayilov,
Deputy Head of the SCSI, Fariz Ismayilzadeh, Director of the
Institute for Development and Diplomacy, and Dr. Carmen-Elena
Cirnu, Scientific Director of "ICI Bucharest."
It is worth noting that this initiative follows a prior
Memorandum of Understanding signed between SCSI and ICI Bucharest
in April last year, designating Azerbaijan as the regional host for
the International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy.
