Memorandum Signed On Establishment Of Twinning Center For Cyber Diplomacy In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Azerbaijan's Special Communication and Information Security State Service (SCSI), the Institute for Development and Diplomacy, and Romania's National Research and Development Institute for Informatics ("ICI Bucharest"), Azernews reports.

The memorandum, signed during the International on Cyber held for the first time in Azerbaijan, outlines the establishment of a Twinning Center for Diplomacy. The center will focus on research, education, and capacity-building in cyber diplomacy, aiming to foster international cooperation in information security and digital governance.

As part of the agreement, HRITDX will provide administrative and strategic support for the center's activities, with trainers engaged for capacity-building efforts. The Institute for Development and Diplomacy will assist in creating joint scientific publications, facilitating academic cooperation, and organizing cyber diplomacy trainings. Meanwhile, ICI Bucharest will contribute by coordinating scientific programs and projects, while sharing expertise in cyber diplomacy education and research.

At the signing ceremony, the parties discussed the future activities and projects of the Twinning Center. They emphasized plans to develop joint educational programs, seminars, and training courses on cyber diplomacy and information security. Additionally, they agreed to exchange knowledge and expertise in the field.

The memorandum was signed by Major General Allahveran Ismayilov, Deputy Head of the SCSI, Fariz Ismayilzadeh, Director of the Institute for Development and Diplomacy, and Dr. Carmen-Elena Cirnu, Scientific Director of "ICI Bucharest."

It is worth noting that this initiative follows a prior Memorandum of Understanding signed between SCSI and ICI Bucharest in April last year, designating Azerbaijan as the regional host for the International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy.