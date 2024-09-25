US Admits Qatar To Visa Waiver Program, Strengthening 'Strategic Partnership'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Qatar has become the first Gulf country to be included in the US Visa Waiver Program, allowing Qatari citizens to to the United States without a visa for up to 90 days.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, September 24, the US State Department and the Department of Homeland Security announced that Qatari citizens will be able to apply for visa-free travel no later than December.

The US State Department confirmed that this decision followed consultations between Alejandro Mayorkas, the US Secretary of Homeland Security, and Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State.

The statement mentioned that both officials referred to Qatar as an“exceptional partner” for Washington, emphasizing that this move will strengthen bilateral relations.

The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security noted that cooperation and information sharing for the“Visa Waiver” program will encourage travel and promote trade between the two countries, significantly enhancing U.S. security interests.

Antony Blinken also highlighted that Qatar's inclusion in the Visa Waiver program is a major step in deepening the partnership between Qatar and Washington, adding that the program will make travel between the two nations safer and more convenient.

According to the U.S. State Department, Qatar has been an exceptional partner for the United States, with strategic relations between the two countries growing in recent years.

Qatar is the first Gulf country to have been a key strategic partner for the United States in recent years, playing vital roles in the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Doha Agreement, the transfer of Afghan citizens to Qatar, and the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

It is worth noting that the majority of Visa Waiver recipients are wealthy European and East Asian countries.

Last year, Israel was included in the U.S. Visa Waiver program following heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Currently, 42 countries are part of the U.S. Visa Waiver program, allowing their citizens to travel to the U.S. without a visa.

Qatar's inclusion in this prestigious program reflects the country's growing importance as a strategic ally of the United States. It signifies enhanced diplomatic ties and paves the way for increased economic, cultural, and political exchanges, further solidifying Qatar's role on the global stage.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram